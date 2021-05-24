EL MATON — Bay City coach Robert Jones told his players to glance across the field at El Campo after the teams played 7on7 Monday evening at Tiger Stadium.
Jones made sure the Blackcats noticed the size difference between the two teams.
“I want our guys to look like those guys,” Jones said. “Those guys have been in the weight room and they’re much bigger than us. We need to do that so we can have a program like that and get Bay City back like it used to be.”
The long-time rivals squared off in their final game and the Ricebirds came away with a 20-13 win.
Bay City scored its second touchdown on the last play of the game, but Jones wasn’t disappointed.
“You look at them on paper and they’re going to be more talented than anybody we face this year,” Jones said. “You’ve just got to get out there and compete. That shows your character and competitive nature to get out and compete against those guys and I think they did a decent job, but we’ve got to get better.”
El Campo, which has already qualified for the Division II state 7on7 tournament, also defeated Tidehaven and Palacios and improved to 10-0 in 7on7 games.
“I’m getting life lessons because the older players are teaching me the game and I’m learning from it,” said El Campo sophomore-to-be Stephen Norman, who caught a touchdown pass against Palacios. “It’s going to help me a lot ”
The most important lesson Norman has learned is to stay in the moment.
“I’ve learned discipline and respect,” he said. “When a bad play comes, just move on to the next one.”
Bay City senior-to-be Jamorrius Abbott, who caught a touchdown pass against El Campo, spends a lot of time instructing his younger teammates.
“It’s kind of like you being a coach because you’ve got to teach them,” Abbott said. “Some of them coming up have never played on the varsity level so they’ll be scared or intimidated by the bigger guys. When you get in just play like you normally would.”
The Blackcats also lost to Palacios and defeated Louise, but Jones is hopeful the experience will pay off in the upcoming season.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys competing,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of eighth graders out here. I want as many guys out here as possible competing in 7on7. I think in the long run we’re building something special.”
A rising tide
Tidehaven has qualified for the Division III state tournament and the Tigers are looking forward to traveling to College Station in June.
“It’s amazing,” said senior-to-be Logan Crow. “ It’s a good experience. Especially for people around here not being able to go off and have opportunities like that.”
Tidehaven coach David Lucio is a big proponent of 7on7 for teams in the spread offense.
“7on7 is a must for us,” he said. “Over the years, I’ve learned that. Our offense clicks a lot better in the fall when we get a good 7on7.”
The Tigers bounced back to defeat Louise after losing to El Campo.
“It gets everybody reps and they become better running routes,” Crow said. “Our timing has definitely improved a lot. It’s helped us on defense too.”
League finale
League play will wrap up Monday, June 1, with El Campo, Ganado, Industrial, Bloomington and Victoria St. Joseph playing in Ganado. Edna, Tidehaven, Bay City, Louise and Palacios will play at Tiger Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.