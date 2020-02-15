Open (31)
1 Nathan Queen 68286 1019 -9 51 51
2 Bradley Williams 31644 1025 -8 52 52
2 Anthony AP Perkins 71308 984 -8 52 52
2 Connor O'Reilly 99648 994 -8 52 52
5 Daniel Vazquez 83139 972 -7 53 53
5 Austin Perkins 105855 965 -7 53 53
7 Matthew Hall 18133 995 -6 54 54
7 Addison Collins 54624 990 -6 54 54
9 Jessie Tito Amador 41826 974 -5 55 55
9 Garrett Glass 65471 961 -5 55 55
9 Charles Moore 78268 975 -5 55 55
9 Justin Hinojosa 94704 937 -5 55 55
13 Kirk Trevena 45433 975 -4 56 56
13 Dylan Frye 67201 955 -4 56 56
13 Mason Ford 72844 1019 -4 56 56
13 Seth Talbott 114877 981 -4 56 56
17 G.T. Hancock 49885 997 -3 57 57
17 C.J. Riojas 62790 976 -3 57 57
19 Christopher Barber 51409 959 -2 58 58
19 Marcus Stephens 58712 957 -2 58 58
19 Adrain Lamas -2 58 58
22 Jonathon Rivera 47769 991 -1 59 59
22 Fredy Meza 100497 996 -1 59 59
22 David Chapa -1 59 59
25 Armando Marroquin 10546 963 E 60 60
25 Zachary Ortega 76257 948 E 60 60
25 Chris Garcia 86182 933 E 60 60
28 Tanner Girouard 88077 997 +1 61 61
29 Alan Rohan +2 62 62
29 Mark Sustaita +2 62 62
31 Marco Adriana 114690 874 +7 67 67
