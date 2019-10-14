Below are the results from the District 29- 2A Cross Country Meet
Boys Results:
1. Javier Olvera, Louise High School, 18:22.79
2. Zachary Cortez, Brazos High School, 18:56.65
3. Antonio Martinez, Louise High School, 19:11.06
4. Leonardo Crimella, Shiner High School, 19:24.39
5. Tyler Hoy, Shiner High School, 19:47.04
6.Kaden Kneip, Brazos High School, 20:09.10
7. Alfredo Ochoa, Alfredo Brazos High School, 20:11.03
8. Brayden Hanzelka, Brazos High School, 20:17.23
9. Aidan Seibert, Shiner High School, 20:22.68
10. Drey Rosas, Weimar High School, 20:41.72 1
Team Results:
1. Brazos High School
2. Shiner High School
3. Louise High School
4. Flatonia High School
5. Weimar High School
Girls Results:
1. Gracie Arteaga, Brazos High School, 13:25.70
2. Kakinzy Kneip, Brazos High School 13:36.50
3. Riley Rainosek, Shiner High School 13:48.79
4. Rubi Garcia, Brazos High School 14:04.92
5. Kaitlyn Rowell, Flatonia High Sc 14:09.53
6. Hannah Pustka, Shiner High School 14:15.70
7. Esmeralda Garcia, Brazos High School 14:16.10
8. Allie Gonzales, Brazos High School 14:16.25
9. Alexa Torres, Flatonia High School 14:20.43
10 Brooke Turner, Yorktown High School 14:23.87
Team Results:
1. Brazos High School
2. Shiner High School
3. Yorktown High School
