Below are the results from the District 29- 2A Cross Country Meet

Boys Results:

1. Javier Olvera, Louise High School, 18:22.79 

2. Zachary Cortez, Brazos High School, 18:56.65 

3. Antonio Martinez, Louise High School, 19:11.06 

4. Leonardo Crimella, Shiner High School, 19:24.39 

5. Tyler Hoy, Shiner High School, 19:47.04 

6.Kaden  Kneip, Brazos High School, 20:09.10 

7. Alfredo Ochoa, Alfredo Brazos High School, 20:11.03 

8. Brayden Hanzelka, Brazos High School, 20:17.23 

9. Aidan Seibert, Shiner High School, 20:22.68 

10. Drey Rosas, Weimar High School, 20:41.72 1

Team Results:

1. Brazos High School

2. Shiner High School

3. Louise High School 

4. Flatonia High School 

5. Weimar High School 

Girls Results: 

1. Gracie Arteaga, Brazos High School, 13:25.70 

2. Kakinzy Kneip, Brazos High School 13:36.50 

3. Riley Rainosek, Shiner High School 13:48.79

4. Rubi Garcia, Brazos High School 14:04.92 

5. Kaitlyn Rowell, Flatonia High Sc 14:09.53

6. Hannah Pustka, Shiner High School 14:15.70 

7. Esmeralda Garcia, Brazos High School 14:16.10

8. Allie Gonzales, Brazos High School 14:16.25 

9. Alexa Torres, Flatonia High School 14:20.43

10 Brooke Turner, Yorktown High School 14:23.87 

Team Results: 

1. Brazos High School

2. Shiner High School 

3. Yorktown High School 

