PALACIOS — Following are results from Monday's District 24-3A cross country meet.
Girls
Team: 1, East Bernard, 20; 2, Palacios, 86; 3, Boling, 87; 4, Danbury, 96; 5, Van Vleck, 104; 6, Tidehaven, 121.
Individual: 1, Sahvanna Thompson, Danbury, 12:03; 2, Madison Muzik, East Bernard, 12:21; 3, Emma Alexander, East Bernard, 12:29; 4, Samantha Rabius, East Bernard, 12:37; 5, Aracely Acevedo, East Bernard, 12:38; 6, Alejandro Avila, East Bernard, 12:39; 7, Libby Hancock, East Bernard, 12:40; 8, Guadalupe Mancera, Palacios, 12:54; 9, Suzanna Garcia, Boling, 13:05; 10, Lizbeth Guillen, Palacios, 13:10.
Boys
Team: 1, Boling, 44; 2, Palacios, 49; 3, East Bernard, 49; 4, Danbury, 99; 5, Hitchcock, 111.
Individual: 1, Bo Badger, East Bernard, 14:48; 2, Colby Kurtz, East Bernard, 15:42; 3, Ross Hough, Boling, 16:15; 4, Marc Mendoza, Boling, 16:24; 5, Hector Hernandez, Palacios, 16:50; 6, Adan Alvarez, Boling, 17:06; 7, Gustavo Torres, Danbury, 17:36; 8, Nathaniel Perez, Palacios, 17:40; 9, Julian Diaz, Palacios, 17:42; 10, Nicolas Cruz, Palacios, 17:46.
