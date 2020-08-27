Refugio is no stranger to success or adversity.
Refugio played only two home games when Hurricane Harvey ripped through the town in 2017, but advanced to the state final.
The Bobcats won the state championship last season, but will play all its games on the road this season because of structural damage at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
The Bobcats will also have to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced District 15-2A, Division I to leave possible makeup dates in its schedule.
“It’s kind of hard to see how it’s going to play out,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring. “We just did that with the open dates to make certain we’ll get our games in and have a true district representative.”
Bloomington dropped from Class 3A, Division II and into the district, which also includes Kenedy, Three Rivers and Freer.
“A lot of it is just being able to handle adversity and being flexible with stuff,” said Bloomington coach Chris Horn, whose team has already had a non-district game canceled. “You’ve got to get better every day. You’re going to have these weeks where you have to stay focused and get better where there’s not a game there. We have to stay focused and stay on task.”
Kenedy had to shut down practice for nearly two weeks after a positive coronavirus test, but the Lions seek their second straight playoff berth under Coach Shawn Alvarez, who took over last season.
“We’ve got a lot of kids returning,” Alvarez said. “We don’t have a lot of seniors, but the ones we have are critical parts. We have a really big junior class and we have four or five sophomores who are going to play. They’ve been through a year with us. They were young and we were able mold them a little bit and get their brains clicking the right way.”
Refugio begins the season ranked No. 2 in the state poll, but Herring knows the Bobcats have some work to do to defend their state title.
“I’m real pleased with where we are,” Herring said. “Now, we’re real young. I’m not going to lie, we needed a scrimmage bad. I’m real pleased, but we need to go play someone to get things rolling.”
