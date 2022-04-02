These are the results for the District 26-4A golf tournament at The Club at Colony Creek March 31-April 1.
Boys team:
1. Calhoun +178
2. Beeville +180
3. Corpus Christi Miller +190
Boys individuals:
1. Ricardo Pena, Corpus Christi Miller +29
2. Grayson Luke, Beeville +29
3. Brock Billings, Calhoun +32
4. Augustus Rucker, Beeville +38
5. Josiah Campos, Calhoun +41
Girls team:
1. Rockport-Fulton +259
2. Calhoun +281
3. Beeville +385
Girls individual:
1. Hannah Creekmore, Rockport-Fulton +20
2. Audrey Winemiller, Calhoun +40
3. Addison Kopp, Rockport-Fulton +62
4. Caedyn Boerm, Calhoun +66
5. Lela Thomas, Sinton +72
