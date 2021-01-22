District 27-5A Meet
Following are results from the District 27-5A meet held Friday at the VISD Aquatics Center.
Girls Team Scores — 1, El Campo 151; 2, Victoria East, 93; 3, Bay City, 61; 4, Sweeny, 31; 5, Wharton, 23; 6, (tie) Victoria West, Freeport Brazosport, 21; 8, East Bernard, 18; 9, (tie) Needville, Van Vleck, 8; 11, Columbia, 5; 12, Palacios, 1.
Boys Team Scores — 1, Victoria West, 136. 50; 2, El Campo, 121.50; 3, Bay City, 99; 4, Columbia, 48; 5, Van Vleck, 25; 6, Victoria East, 19; 7 Sweeny, 8; 8, Palacios, 1.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay — 1, El Campo High School 'A' (Little, Juliann 09, Wallis, Riley 09, Beal, Kendall 11, Evans, Rachel 10), 2:00.77. 2, Victoria East 'A' (Sanchez, Janesca 11, Belvin, Audry 09, Tovar, Angelyn 12, Hagan, Julia 09), 2:18.51. 3, Sweeny 'A' (Moore, Kami 10, Bible, Gracie 10, Sealy, Angel 12, Vacek, Audrey 10), 2:31.69.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay — 1, El Campo High School 'A' (Beal, Kaden 09, Garner, Gage 12, Garner, Zane 10, Whittington, Carson 11), 1:46.95. 2, Victoria West 'A' (Zamykal, Zachary 10, Rainey, Branton 11, Nunley, Ross 11, Shamma, Samir 10), 1:49.33. 3, West Columbia 'A' (Foster, Dylan 12, Cooper, Caleb 11, Massengale, James 12, Bailes, Jacob 12), 1:54.57.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle — 1, Travis, Shelby, Victoria West, 2:07.56. 2, Hagan, Julia, Victoria East, 2:17.76. 3, Guajardo, Ashley, Wharton High School, 2:27.01. 4, Evans, Grace, El Campo High School, 2:29.04. 5, Vasquez, Juliana, El Campo High School, 2:48.62. 6, Frisbie, Ciara, El Campo High School, 2:51.00. 7, Molina, Madisyn, El Campo High School, 2:55.40. 8, Wind, Madeline, Wharton High School, 2:57.28. 9, Barrera, Lilianna, Freeport Brazosport, 3:02.60. 10, Dahl, Alexa, Freeport Brazosport, 3:37.08.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle — 1, Rainey, Branton, Victoria West, 1:57.16. 2, Rodriguez, Felix, Bay City High School, 2:09.62. 3, James, Andy, Victoria West, 2:11.97. 4, Beal, Kaden, El Campo High School, 2:30.55.
Girls 200 Yard IM — 1, Tovar, Angelyn, Victoria East, 2:42.52. 2, Evans, Allison, El Campo High School, 2:44.38.
Boys 200 Yard IM — 1, VanGundy, Townes, Victoria East, 2:18.73. 2, Zamykal, Zachary, Victoria West, 2:27.82. 3, Wright, Jordan, Bay City High School, 2:34.76. 4, Bailes, Jacob, West Columbia, 2:37.55. 5, Vallejo, David, El Campo High School, 2:39.22.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle — 1, Grigar, Valerie, East Bernard, 25.33. 2, Beal, Kendall, El Campo High School, 26.27. 3, Little, Juliann, El Campo High School, 26.77. 4, Evans, Rachel, El Campo High School, 26.91. 5, Frick, Lucy, Bay City High School, 27.00. 6, Malone, Bailey, Needville High School, 28.17. 7, Gibbens, Grace, Van Vleck High School, 28.39. 8, Albair, Madison, West Columbia, 30.27. 9, You, Alexandria, El Campo High School, 30.83. 10, Sealy, Angel, Sweeny, 31.80. 11, Garza, Arianna, Victoria East, 32.04. 12, Estraca, Elayna, Van Vleck High School, 34.18. 13, Vanderworth, Emily, Freeport Brazosport, 34.82. 14, Tschoepe, Ashlie, Victoria West, 34.89. 15, Villerreal, Jaz'Mine, Victoria East, 35.53. 16, Martinez, Kayla, Van Vleck High School, 35.80. 17, Vacek, Audrey, Sweeny, 36.95. 18, Brune, Taylor, Wharton High School, 37.40. 19, Rodriguez, Kelsey, Wharton High School, 39.19. 20, DeLaHuerta, Madeline, West Columbia, 40.18. 21, Martinez, Kaylee, Freeport Brazosport, 43.70. 22, Robinson, Arianna, Victoria East, 44.00. 23, Richards, Samantha, Needville High School, 44.28. 24, Garcia, Zuzeth, Freeport Brazosport, 47.21. 25, Barrientos, Ashley, Freeport Brazosport, 48.16. 26, Ha, Huyen, Palacios, 57.42.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle — 1, Garner, Gage, El Campo High School, 22.49. 2, Foster, Dylan, West Columbia, 22.89. 3, Nunley, Ross, Victoria West, 23.64. 4, Whittington, Carson, El Campo High School, 24.35. 5, Vargas, Michael, Bay City High School, 24.44. 6, Cook, Dylan, El Campo High School, 24.64. 7, Dye, Daniel, Bay City High School, 24.68. 8, Cooper, Caleb, West Columbia, 26.43. 9, James, Andy, Victoria West, 27.12. 10, Ansari, Aaron, Van Vleck High School, 27.14. 11, Howell, Andrew, Wharton High School, 27.30. 12, Kubecka, Ty, Palacios, 27.42. 13, Garza, Kaiden, Van Vleck High School, 27.90. 14, Gaona, Gage, Wharton High School, 28.85. 15, Mickelson, Harris, El Campo High School, 29.03. 16, Garza, Damien, Van Vleck High School, 29.62. 17, Buckalew, Darren, Van Vleck High School, 30.15. 18, Jimenez, Vincent, Palacios, 32.85. 19, Wallace, Ashton, Bay City High School, 32.98. 20, Martinez, Adrian, Van Vleck High School, 35.27.
Girls 1 meter Diving — 1, Foegelle, Holly, El Campo High School, 277.85. 2, Sanchez, Janesca, Victoria East, 255.10. 3, Evans, Margaret, El Campo High School, 244.05. 4, Horelka-Posey, Frances, Victoria East, 243.70.
Boys 1 meter Diving — 1, Ajrami, Rami, Victoria West, 293.80. 2, Luke, Tanner, Victoria West, 278.05. 3, Wallace, Ashton, Bay City High School, 272.30. 4, Yates, Ethan, Bay City High School, 201.35. 5, Ansari, Aaron, Van Vleck High School, 198.55.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly — 1, Vargas, Glory, Bay City High School, 1:08.30. 2, Tovar, Angelyn, Victoria East, 1:12.51.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly — 1, Garner, Zane, El Campo High School, 58.23. 2, Peralta, Chris, Bay City High School, 1:01.13. 3, Alonzo, Samuel, Victoria West, 1:04.68. 4, Vallejo, David, El Campo High School, 1:07.23. 5, Shamma, Samir, Victoria West, 1:08.75. 6, Garza, Damien, Van Vleck High School, 1:27.33.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle — 1, Grigar, Valerie, East Bernard, 55.05. 2, Travis, Shelby, Victoria West, 57.71. 3, Evans, Rachel, El Campo High School, 1:00.03. 4, Malone, Bailey, Needville High School, 1:03.83. 5, Wallis, Riley, El Campo High School, 1:03.95. 6, Evans, Grace, El Campo High School, 1:07.26. 7, Bible, Gracie, Sweeny, 1:08.00. 8, Garza, Arianna, Victoria East, 1:12.66. 9, Frisbie, Ciara, El Campo High School, 1:14.67. 10, Moore, Kami, Sweeny, 1:15.20. 11, Traxler, Reagan, Victoria East, 1:15.44. 12, Estraca, Elayna, Van Vleck High School, 1:20.74. 13, Villerreal, Jaz'Mine, Victoria East, 1:25.37. 14, Gobar, Casey, Freeport Brazosport, 1:29.07. 15, Dahl, Alexa, Freeport Brazosport, 1:39.10. 16, DeBord, McKenna, Victoria West, 1:39.65. 17, Robinson, Arianna, Victoria East, 1:44.22. 18, Garcia, Zuzeth, Freeport Brazosport, 1:53.51.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle — 1, Nunley, Ross, Victoria West, 51.36. 2, Foster, Dylan, West Columbia, 51.77. 3, Zamykal, Zachary, Victoria West, 55.02. 3, Cook, Dylan, El Campo High School, 55.02. 5, Vargas, Michael, Bay City High School, 55.64. 6, Dye, Daniel, Bay City High School, 56.14. 7, Whittington, Carson, El Campo High School, 57.24. 8, Rodriguez, Felix, Bay City High School, 57.83. 9, Bailes, Jacob, West Columbia, 58.19. 10, Hillman, Mark, Sweeny, 1:02.43. 11, Rodriguz, Rene, Sweeny, 1:03.48. 12, Horelka-Posey, Caden, Victoria East, 1:03.85. 13, Garza, Kaiden, Van Vleck High School, 1:04.57. 14, Howell, Andrew, Wharton High School, 1:04.81. 15, Gaona, Gage, Wharton High School, 1:07.06. 16, Andruss, Charlie, Victoria West, 1:08.92. 17, Sealy, Jeffrey, Sweeny, 1:15.26. 18, Buckalew, Darren, Van Vleck High School, 1:16.04. 19, Sanchez, Adrian, Palacios, 1:17.29. 20, Gibbens, Gunner, Van Vleck High School, 1:22.00. 21, Martinez, Adrian, Van Vleck High School, 1:27.72.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle — 1, Moya, Megan, Bay City High School, 6:01.79. 2, Hagan, Julia, Victoria East, 6:01.98. 3, Gibbens, Grace, Van Vleck High School, 6:48.17. 4, Guajardo, Ashley, Wharton High School, 6:48.69. 5, Tschoepe, Ashlie, Victoria West, 7:28.97.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle — 1, Rainey, Branton, Victoria West, 5:11.59. 2, Brooks, Matthew, Bay City High School, 5:27.87. 3, Alonzo, Samuel, Victoria West, 5:56.37. 4, Yates, Ethan, Bay City High School, 8:25.37.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay — 1, El Campo High School 'A' (Beal, Kendall 11, Wallis, Riley 09, Little, Juliann 09, Evans, Rachel 10), 1:49.73. 2, Bay City High School 'A' (Vargas, Glory 12, Moya, Megan 09, Khondker, Suhana 09, Frick, Lucy 09), 1:54.53. 3, Sweeny 'A' (Sealy, Angel 12, Vacek, Audrey 10, Moore, Kami 10, Bible, Gracie 10), 2:11.69. 4, Victoria East 'A' (Villerreal, Jaz'Mine 09, Traxler, Reagan 10, Belvin, Audry 09, Garza, Arianna 11), 2:14.70. 5, Wharton High School 'A' (Wind, Madeline 11, Rodriguez, Kelsey 09, Brune, Taylor 09, Guajardo, Ashley 11), 2:20.77. 6, Freeport Brazosport 'A' (Garcia, Casandra 12, Barrera, Lilianna 11, Vanderworth, Emily 12, Myers, Kelsie 09), 2:21.48.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay — 1, El Campo High School 'A' (Whittington, Carson 11, Cook, Dylan 10, Garner, Zane 10, Garner, Gage 12), 1:35.65. 2, Victoria West 'A' (Rainey, Branton 11, Zamykal, Zachary 10, Shamma, Samir 10, Nunley, Ross 11), 1:37.77. 3, Bay City High School 'A' (Brooks, Matthew 11, Peralta, Chris 11, Rodriguez, Felix 10, Vargas, Michael 10), 1:38.60. 4, West Columbia 'A' (Bailes, Jacob 12, Cooper, Caleb 11, Massengale, James 12, Foster, Dylan 12), 1:40.45. 5, Van Vleck High School 'A' (Garza, Kaiden 09, Garza, Damien 12, Martinez, Adrian 10, Ansari, Aaron 12), 2:01.48.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke — 1, Beal, Kendall, El Campo High School, 1:05.04. 2, Little, Juliann, El Campo High School, 1:09.92. 3, Sanchez, Janesca, Victoria East, 1:19.31. 4, Vasquez, Juliana, El Campo High School, 1:24.45. 5, Traxler, Reagan, Victoria East, 14.57. 6, Wind, Madeline, Wharton High School, 1:28.05. 7, Barrientos, Ashley, Freeport Brazosport, 1:57.22. 8, Pena, Emely, Palacios, 2:00.28. 9, Martinez, Kaylee, Freeport Brazosport, 2:11.57.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke — 1, Garner, Zane, El Campo High School, 58.59. 2, VanGundy, Townes, Victoria East, 1:01.88. 3, Beal, Kaden, El Campo High School, 1:08.97. 4, Wright, Jordan, Bay City High School, 1:14.03. 5, Florida, John, Victoria West, 1:16.20. 6, Rodriguz, Rene, Sweeny, 1:19.74. 7, Andruss, Charlie, Victoria West, 1:19.89. 8, Adrean, Benjamin, Victoria West, 1:29.02.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke — 1, Wallis, Riley, El Campo High School, 1:16.26. 2, Khondker, Suhana, Bay City High School, 1:19.48. 3, Evans, Allison, El Campo High School, 1:25.32. 4, Bible, Gracie, Sweeny, 1:28.37. 5, Albair, Madison, West Columbia, 1:31.89. 6, Myers, Kelsie, Freeport Brazosport, 1:32.59. 7, Belvin, Audry, Victoria East, 1:33.31. 8, DeBord, McKenna, Victoria West, 1:39.20. 9, You, Alexandria, El Campo High School, 1:45.71. 10, Martinez, Kayla, Van Vleck High School, 1:49.66. 11, Gobar, Casey, Freeport Brazosport, 1:52.24. 12, Richards, Samantha, Needville High School, 1:54.83. 13, Rodriguez, Kelsey, Wharton High School, 2:10.45.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke — 1, Garner, Gage, El Campo High School, 1:02.58. 2, Brooks, Matthew, Bay City High School, 1:09.88. 3, Shamma, Samir, Victoria West, 1:11.62. 4, Hillman, Mark, Sweeny, 1:12.90. 5, Massengale, James, West Columbia, 1:13.46. 6, Horelka-Posey, Caden, Victoria East, 1:14.47. 7, Cooper, Caleb, West Columbia, 1:18.65. 8, Kubecka, Ty, Palacios, 1:27.99. 9, Sealy, Jeffrey, Sweeny, 1:41.09.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay — 1, Bay City High School 'A' (Vargas, Glory 12, Moya, Megan 09, Khondker, Suhana 09, Frick, Lucy 09), 4:12.64. 2, Victoria East 'A' (Hagan, Julia 09, Garza, Arianna 11, Sanchez, Janesca 11, Tovar, Angelyn 12), 4:34.92. 3, El Campo High School 'A' (Evans, Grace 12, Evans, Allison 10, Frisbie, Ciara 10, Molina, Madisyn 12), 4:49.08. 4, Freeport Brazosport 'A' (Garcia, Casandra 12, Barrera, Lilianna 11, Vanderworth, Emily 12, Myers, Kelsie 09), 5:37.13.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay — 1, Bay City High School 'A' (Brooks, Matthew 11, Peralta, Chris 11, Dye, Daniel 11, Vargas, Michael 10), 3:40.97. 2, El Campo High School 'A' (Vallejo, David 11, Beal, Kaden 09, Mickelson, Harris 12, Cook, Dylan 10), 3:59.35. 3, Victoria West 'A' (Alonzo, Samuel 11, Florida, John 09, Adrean, Benjamin 10, James, Andy 10), 4:01.10. 4, Van Vleck High School 'A' (Garza, Kaiden 09, Buckalew, Darren 12, Martinez, Adrian 10, Ansari, Aaron 12), 5:01.24.
