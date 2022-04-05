Below are the results from District 29-3A golf tournament at Riverside Golf Course on March 28:
Boys Team
1. Odem 428
2. Orange Grove #1 453
3. Orange Grove #2 536
Boys Individual
1. Eddie Sanchez, Odem 92
2. Ruben Medrano, Mathis 101
3. Cutter Stewart, Orange Grove 102
4. Garrett Bennett, Aransas Pass 106
5. Marcus Martinez, Odem 106
Girls Team
1. Mathis 434
2. Goliad 436
3. Aransas Pass, 536
Girls Individual
1. Abby Yanta, Goliad 87
2. Maribella Barrera, Mathis 101
3. Mercedes Leal, Mathis 103
4. Kailyn Wendel, Goliad 112
5. Ysabela Garcia, Mathis 115
