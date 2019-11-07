District 14-3A, Division I fans might be asking if history will repeat itself.
The answer could be maybe, kind of or no.
Heading into Friday night’s district finales the possibility of a second consecutive three-way tie for the district title exists.
Last year, Edna, Yoakum and Goliad shared the district championship.
Yoakum went on to advance to the state semifinals, defeating Goliad and Edna along the way.
This season, Industrial, Edna and Hallettsville remain in the title mix.
Industrial would clinch the outright district championship and the top seed in the playoffs with a win over Edna at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.
If Industrial wins, Hallettsville would be the second seed and Edna the third seed.
However, if Edna defeats Industrial and Hallettsville beats Luling, the three teams would share the district championship.
Hallettsville would claim the top seed as a result of the district’s points’ formula.
The second seed is determined by head-to-head matchup, so Edna would be second and Industrial third.
Goliad and Yoakum are playing in Yoakum to determine the fourth-place playoff representative.
Championship on the line
Refugio has breezed through District 15-2A, Division I play. But so has Three Rivers.
As a result, Refugio and Three Rivers will play for the district title and top seed in the playoffs Friday night at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium in Refugio.
Second place at stake
El Campo and Columbia have clinched playoff berths.
But when the teams play Friday at Ricebird Stadium in El Campo, second and third place will be one the line.
Where they stand
East Bernard, Schulenburg, Tidehaven and Ganado are playoff bound in District 14-3A, Division II.
East Bernard has clinched the district championship and top seed, but the other spots will be determined Friday night.
Schulenburg would be the second seed with a win over Ganado. Tidehaven would be the third seed and Ganado the fourth seed.
But if Ganado defeats Schulenburg, Tidehaven is likely to be the second seed and the third seed would be determined by points.
Clear cut or not
Shiner and Weimar have clinched the first and second playoff seeds, respectively, in District 15-2A, Division I.
Kenedy could wrap up the third seed with a win at Yorktown on Friday. If Kenedy wins, Brazos would be the fourth seed.
But if Yorktown wins, there would be a three-way tie for third, and the district’s points’ formula would come into play.
Must win
Karnes City’s task in District 15-3A, Division I is clear.
If the Badgers defeat Universal City Randolph on Friday, they’re in the playoffs. If Karnes City loses, its season is over.
