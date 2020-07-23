District 15-5A, Division I athletic representatives met Thursday in Corpus Christi to discuss the changes in Class 5A football announced by the UIL earlier this week.
The meeting consisted of plans for the season, how to fit in all district games and differing mandates for Corpus Christi and Victoria schools, according to VISD Athletic Director Spencer Gantt.
“The meeting went really well,” Gantt said. “All the coaches are on the same page, which is doing what is best for our kids while making sure they still have the opportunity to play. Now, everyone has to make adjustments, and that’s exactly what’s happening. I was very pleased with the outcome.”
While Gantt said many issues were discussed, no changes were made to the schedule.
“The schedule is staying the same, unless we run into problems,” Gantt said. “If we get a couple weeks into the season and we have to delay things, then our backup plan is to get as many games in as we can.
“The UIL says you have to have five days between games, so our plan is to play three games every two weeks. But that is only for a worst-case scenario.”
Corpus Christi ISD students are allowed to participate in strength and conditioning drills. They will start practices on Sept. 7 and play games beginning Sept. 24.
VISD schools are not allowed to participate in strength and conditioning drills. As a result, Victoria East and Victoria West would start practices Sept. 14 and games Sept. 31.
“As is, we would be a week behind Corpus,” Gantt said. “Nueces County did not include athletics in their shut down whereas Victoria did, and we are hoping we can get on the same page as them. But the schools were very good about making sure that the schedule will stay aligned for us to be able to start our district at the same time.”
