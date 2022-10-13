One trophy will be awarded Friday night at Edna’s Cowboy Memorial Stadium, and the winner is likely to claim another at the end of the regular season.

But Jackson County rivals Industrial and Edna have more long-range goals in mind.

The Lavaca River Showdown trophy will be presented to either the Cobras (6-1, 3-0) or Cowboys (5-1, 2-0) at the conclusion of the game and the District 15-3A, Division I trophy should follow in three weeks.

But both teams have been forewarned about getting caught up in the hype and forgetting to take care of what needs to be done on the field.

“This senior class a lot of these guys had to play as sophomores,” said Edna coach Jimmie Mitchell. “We’ve been through that. We’ve been through being so excited during the day that by the time the game comes around they’re drained and can’t play. We’ve talked about it and we’ve lived through the example so they know.”

“It’s a game on our schedule that has district championship implications, but it doesn’t determine our season,” said Industrial coach Craig Nairn. “Now, we want to win as much as any other game. That doesn’t change. It does have a rivalry there and community involvement and those type things. It’s not just a game, but it’s just a game.”

Edna won last season’s game and went on to win the district championship, just as Industrial did in 2020.

““I feel like offensively, everything is getting better and clicking better,” said Edna senior Paden Bradley. “The whole team, including the defense, is doing better. You’ve just gotta keep it cool until game time and let it go.”

The Cobras have reeled off five straight wins since losing to Shiner

“We just have to do the best that we can and hope that we can shut down whatever they’re trying to do,” said Industrial senior Aiden Baker. “If that happens, we can win the game. I think we just need to focus on our team and only ourselves. If we do that and do the best we can, we can’t be mad about anything in the game”

The Cobras’ biggest challenge will be countering Edna’s size on the line and speed at wide receiver and in the backfield.

“They’re huge and fast. It’s a crazy combination,” Nairn said. “Usually, you say they’re big or fast, well, they’re big and fast. We’re pretty big up front too. But I don’t if we have the experience up front that they have. That’s kind of what we lack a little bit. It poses a challenge. You’ve got to figure out how you’re going to tackle them.”

Edna is aware that three of Industrial’s wins came in the final seconds of the game.

“Coach Nairn is a really good coach,” Mitchell said. “They put in a new offense and they changed coordinators. They started out the year a little shaky and they’re young. You can see it on film. Right now, we’re going to have our hands full. They’re a good football team. We’re going to have to play well.”

The winner is likely to claim the top seed in the playoffs, and the Cobras and Cowboys are aware that a second meeting is possible.

“I think we’ve been pretty successful this season,” Baker said. “We’ve stepped up when we needed to, we’ve made big plays when we needed to and we’ve shut down teams when we needed to. I’d count that as a successful season so far.”

“We need to focus on this game and worry about the next one, next week,” Bradley said.