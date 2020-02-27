With the 2020 Texas Collegiate League season less than three months away, the Victoria Generals announced four Division I signees to their roster.
Vince Ippoliti (West Virginia University), Warren Laster (Grambling State), Wes Folse and Luke Repka (Sam Houston State University) are all set to take the field in late May as the Generals open their 12th season in the Texas Collegiate League.
Catcher Vince Ippoliti, a red-shirt sophomore from Houston, is in his first season at West Virginia University after transferring from McLennan Community College after his freshman season. Ippoliti led McLennan offensively appearing in 30 games, hitting .360 (team lead) with 27 hits, nine doubles, one triple, one home run, 21 RBI’s, five stolen bases, 28 walks and an on-base average of .533 (team lead). Ippoliti was a standout at Houston Christian High School where he hit .419 with seven doubles, four triples, three home runs and stole 15 bases his senior season. Ippoliti was also named a Texas High School Baseball’s Top 20 private school senior in 2017.
Outfielder Warren Laster, a sophomore from Houston, is in his second season at Grambling State. As a freshman, Laster appeared in 27 games (21 starts), hit .243 with 17 hits, two doubles, one home run, 18 RBI’s, 14 walks and 11 stolen bases on 11 attempts. Laster was an All-District/All-State outfielder from Manvel High School and top recruiting prospect from the Houston area.
Catcher Wes Folse, a freshman from Sweeny, will take the field for the Generals after his first season at Sam Houston. Folse was a four year standout at Sweeny High School where he hit over .300 in all four years on varsity. Folse was an All-State selection as a senior and was the All-County Defensive MVP as a junior and senior. Early on this season, Folse has appeared in two games for Sam Houston going 3 for 5 (.600) with an on base average of .714 through the first week of the season.
Infielder Luke Repka, a sophomore from The Woodlands, will look to play multiple positions for the Generals this Summer. As a freshman at Sam Houston last season, Repka made an impact late in the season appearing in 13 games, most late in the season. Repka’s first hit was an opposite-field grand slam in late April against No. 14 Texas A&M. Repka was a Perfect Game All-Texas regional team selection out of College Park High School.
