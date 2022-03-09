Industrial has had great success in Jamie Dixon’s four years as athletic director and head football coach.
But Dixon and his family hoped for the chance to live in the Hill Country.
“My family has always enjoyed that area of Texas,” Dixon said. “People have always asked me ‘Where would you love to coach?’ Well, I would love to coach in that area of Texas.”
Dixon, 45, will get the opportunity after being named the athletic director and head football coach at Blanco.
Dixon will replace Bill Tesch, who is retiring, and his hiring will become official at Wednesday’s meeting of the board of trustees.
“When that job came open, I just thought it’s the right time and I think their coaching staff has done a good job,” Dixon said. “I’m going to try and build on what they’ve done.”
Industrial defeated Blanco 45-42 in the 2020 area playoffs, and Dixon was impressed by what he saw.
“I think their kids are very similar to ours,” Dixon said. “They’re hard-working kids, they play hard and they’re tough-nosed.”
Dixon had an overall record of 38-13 at Industrial, and led the Cobras to four consecutive playoff appearances after they had gone winless in district the season before he arrived.
Industrial advanced to the regional semifinals in 2019 and 2020 before going to the regional final last season and finishing with an 11-3 record.
“I’m happy for this community, I’m happy for these kids,” Dixon said. “They’ve wanted success and they put a lot of faith in me and our stuff. We were able to bring success to this community and make facility changes and have success on the field as well.”
Dixon was an assistant at Rockport-Fulton, Greenville, Gonzales, Ingleside, La Marque and Giddings before coming to Industrial.
Blanco advanced to the area playoffs last season before losing to Edna and finishing with a 5-7 record.
Dixon’s first official day at Blanco will be March 14.
