LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani, the most popular baseball act in the world, continued his 2023 tour at Dodger Stadium this weekend. He brought with him a media horde and large crowds. It did not matter the Angels are a middling ballclub without Mike Trout. Ohtani is baseball’s main attraction.
He completed his two-day stop Saturday before heading to Seattle to take center stage there for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game. Barring an implausible Freeway World Series or an unfathomable trade in the next three weeks, it’s the last time he’ll play baseball in Los Angeles this year. The next time he shows up could be as a member of the home team.
The Dodgers’ top objective this winter isn’t a secret. Ohtani is scheduled to become the most coveted free agent ever and they want to sign him. Badly. It won’t be the first time.
Ohtani has been a target for the Dodgers since he was a high school star in rural Japan. That was over a decade ago, when Ohtani went by “Otani” and the idea of a player becoming so dominant as a pitcher and hitter at the highest level was a pipe dream.
The franchise’s infatuation spans two ownership groups, two front-office regimes, and two pursuits. Twice the Dodgers were considered the favorites to land Ohtani. Twice the Dodgers failed to persuade Ohtani to join them. He has been the organization’s white whale.
The circumstances surrounding a third chase — if the Angels don’t shock the industry by signing him to an extension before the season ends — will be different.
For the first time, Ohtani will be a true free agent, unencumbered by restrictions that limited his earning power coming from Japan as an international amateur. For the first time, there won’t be a question about whether he is a pitcher or a hitter or both. For the first time, he’ll be a known quantity.
Ohtani, who turned 29 last week, will undoubtedly earn the richest contract in North American professional sports history. With six major league seasons under his belt, he fully understands the landscape. He probably knows what he wants.
The rest of the baseball world doesn’t have a clue. For now, it’s all speculation. The rumors about his preferences. The conjecture about his leanings. Ohtani has dropped periodic clues, like two years ago when he mentioned winning is a priority, but he is a notoriously private person. He speaks to reporters only after games he pitches. He doesn’t partake in small talk.
“I know we’ll make a huge offer,” one Dodgers player said.
The Dodgers have at least $67 million coming off their books after the season, and they could shed more. Ohtani is expected to sign for over $500 million — if not $600 million. He could earn $50 million a season, an increase from the $30 million he’s making this season. The Dodgers can absorb the expenditure. The team is also undoubtedly fawning over Ohtani’s marketing potential — he makes $40 million in endorsements, significantly more than any other baseball player.