Coming back from injury is never an easy feat.
After a major injury made Jadyn Rangel miss most of her sophomore season, she was ready to make an impact this year.
“The journey was really hard,” Rangel said. “Lots of pain and crying. Seeing the girls out there playing was hard because all I wanted to do was be out there with them. They’re like family to me, so to come back was a big accomplishment. It was a tough year, but with all my friends and family supporting me I was able to get through it.”
Rangel didn’t take long to make an impact this season, netting a brace on Friday in the Warriors first District 29-5A game against Corpus Christi Moody in a 9-0 win for West.
“It was honestly such a relief,” Rangel said. “It really boosted our confidence to start district like this and get the first win out of the way. We’re ready.”
Rangel started the scoring in the 13th minute, scoring off a corner kick with a volley, Skylar Shaffer netted a goal less than a minute later to give West (4-0-2), 1-0) a big lead early in the game.
“It’s so nice to have her back,” said West head coach Courtney Stoltenberg. “She has such a positive energy that she brings to the team. Not only can she score, but she facilitates the ball so well and just really works well with the team. You could see she has that flow back tonight and it was just really nice and refreshing to see.”
Rihanna Arguellez and Sofia Verastequi added goals for the Warriors before Rangel scored her second of the match in the 32nd minute, with Verastequi scoring her second of the match just seconds later. West went into halftime with a 7-0 lead.
“It’s really awesome playing with a team like this,” said junior midfielder Camila Salazar. “They’re creating chances left and right and we just work together as a whole team, it’s great.”
Shaffer scored two more times in the second half, once in the 40th minute and once in the 45th minute to put West up by 9 goals and the Warriors defense didn’t allow a goal for the rest of the Warriors’ shutout victory.
“I was so impressed with the way they came out,” Stoltenberg said. “They exceeded even my expectations. Sometimes when you play teams you tend to play at their level and we knew coming in we expected to be a strong contender in this district and we wanted to prove that right off the bat. There were some really high scores from some of the teams to start district so we just wanted to make a statement.”
But the Warriors know there is work to do if they want to contend with the top teams in district throughout the season.
“We just have to not be complacent after this,” Salazar said. “We have to come to practice every day ready to go and keep setting our goals higher and getting better.”
