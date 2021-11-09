PLEASANTON — Goliad senior Brook Jackson is no stranger to big moments.
Jackson was a freshman when the Tigerettes reached the regional final in 2018. She then helped Goliad reach the regional final in 2019 and 2020, as well as a state runner-up finish in 2020.
As the lone senior on Goliad’s roster, she knew she had to deliver in the Tigerettes’ Class 3A regional quarterfinal tilt with Bishop on Tuesday.
Jackson leaned on that experience to deliver a double-double of 16 kills and 15 assists in a straight-set win over the Lady Badgers (25-23, 25-22, 25-9).
“I knew with my voice, I was going to have to keep our team up,” Jackson said. “Being the only senior all year, they’ve only looked to me, everyone looks at me for what the next move is. I knew I was going to have to keep our energy up and keep us up, play my heart out so the rest of the team would play their hearts out.”
Tuesday’s win sent Goliad (24-11) to its seventh consecutive regional tournament and was its 17th win in its last 18 matches.
The regional tournament trip comes after the Tigerettes endured injuries and a 2-6 record to start the season.
“It just shows the consistency of our program,” said Goliad coach Jess Odem. “More than half the girls on the team have been in this situation and they know what it takes. We know at times we’re gonna get punched and we know at times we’re gonna have to punch back.”
Jackson posted five kills and five assists to give Goliad the lead after the first set. The Tigerettes had to rally from being down 10-6 early and fight off 10 ties.
“She’s gonna feed our fire,” said junior Abby Yanta, who finished with a team-high five blocks. “When Brook does well, we all do well. Brook really showed out tonight and that’s when we kill a team.”
Goliad once again had to play from behind in the second set, trailing 4-1 to start. A pair of kills from Jackson helped the Tigerettes gain a 16-14 lead they would never relinquish.
That momentum snowballed into a 12-0 run to open the third set. Kyla Hill had five aces during that run as Goliad completed the sweep.
The Tigerettes wanted to make sure they didn’t relax, even when leading by as many as 15 points in the final set.
“At some points, you may see that score 7-0 or 8-0, and you relax,” Odem said. “We know there’s no time for that. Every time you’re out there, you’re playing your best the entire time the ball is in the air.”
Jackson was the one to finish off the match with her 16th kill on a ball set up by Kyla Hill in the middle of the net.
“I knew as soon as it left her hands I had it,” Jackson said. “Whether I was gonna get blocked or not, I didn’t know. But I knew as soon as I saw it leave her hands I was gonna have that kill.”
Goliad will face Hallettsville in the Class 3A regional semifinals at 3 p.m. on Friday at Blossom Athletic Center in San Antonio.
CLASS 3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL
Goliad 3, Bishop 0
Bishop 23 22 9
Goliad 25 25 25
Highlights: (G) Brook Jackson 16 kills, 15 assists, 6 digs, 1 block; Kyla Hill 10 kills, 18 assists, 5 aces, 7 digs; Abby Yanta 9 kills, 5 blocks, 7 digs; Addison Zamzow 1 kill, 10 digs; Kylie Welch 16 digs; Kasadi Neel 1 block, 1 dig; Kenna Klekar 1 ace; Records: Goliad 24-11, Bishop 22-7.
