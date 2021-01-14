Rodney Dowell was an assistant coach at Van Vleck for two seasons before leaving for Hallettsville.
Dowell, 52, will return to Van Vleck as the athletic director and head football coach.
Dowell’s hiring was approved by the Van Vleck school district board of trustees at a special-called meeting Thursday night.
Dowell was one of three candidates to interview before the trustees before they made their decision.
Dowell will replace Robert Blackmon, who resigned in November after seven seasons to take an administrative position with the district.
“It’s and exciting time for me, but it’s also a big challenge,” Dowell said when contacted by phone Thursday night. “Robert had been there for a while. I just want to take the program and move it forward.”
Dowell comes to Van Vleck from Boling, where he was an assistant for three seasons.
He was previously the offensive coordinator and junior high coordinator for six seasons at Hallettsville. Dowell was also the head basketball coach for two seasons at Hallettsville.
Dowell was a head football coach for one season at Flatonia and three seasons at Louise. He has an overall record 21-23 that includes one playoff appearance.
Dowell was also an assistant coach at Medina Valley, Brookshire Royal, Blanco and Lockney.
Van Vleck was the fourth seed in District 14-3A, Division II in the 2020 season.
The Leopards lost to state-finalist Franklin in the bi-district round and finished with a 3-6 record.
“I know the program really well,” Dowell said. “I was friends with Robert Blackmon and I’ve coached in the same kind of realm. I mean, I know the program, I know the kids, and I know what they’ve got.”
Dowell hopes to get started at Van Vleck as soon as possible.
“I’m ready to get back to work and see if I can build a program,” he said. “I want to get boots on the ground as quick as I can.”
