On a team that is consistently overhauling the lineup and the roster, Drake Kerr has been the one constant on the field for the Victoria Generals this summer.

In summer collegiate baseball it’s common for players to be in and out of the lineup and for rosters to turnover throughout the course of the two month season. The Victoria Generals are no different, players have been coming into and out of the team all season and more will continue to do so.

However, Kerr has made himself invaluable to the Generals this season and has become the rare everyday player in summer collegiate baseball. In 30 games up to this point in the season Kerr has started in 29 of them.

“Initially he was a first half only guy and then he decided he wanted to stay for the whole year,” Generals head coach Michael Oros said. “We love the way he plays and now it’s, "How do we get him into the lineup everyday but also get playing time to everyone who needs it.”

While Kerr was only supposed to play the first half of the season with the Generals, he approached coach Oros early on and said he would like to play the entire summer in Victoria and Oros accepted that offer.

Kerr’s playstyle on the field can be summed in three words, effort, energy and enthusiasm. Kerr’s consistent high energy and relentless effort on the field can be traced back to his own philosophy about the game of baseball. He wants to simply control what he can control and let the rest take care of itself.

“I’m going to control what I can control, and I can control how hard I play, I can control my attitude and I can control how I present myself,” Kerr said. “As long as I play hard every day, as long as my attitude’s great and I'm a good teammate and a good leader. Like I don't think I don't think this shouldn't be a problem.”

For Kerr the results have taken care of itself and the results have been good. Kerr is third in the TCL in batting average among qualified hitters, hitting .333 on the season. The good results are something Kerr is hoping he can take to Texas A&M Corpus Christi this Fall, as he will be joining a new team after two seasons at Eastern Oklahoma State College.

For Kerr, part of why he chose to come to Victoria was because of its proximity to his new home in Corpus Christi. He wanted to get used to playing baseball in the Texas heat and humidity and Kerr is getting just what he asked for, plenty of reps before he makes the jump to Division I baseball.

“I think the reps are essential, the more you play, the better you will be, just like anything else in life,” Kerr said. “I’m going to play the whole summer then I’m going to play Division I baseball with maybe a week off, some people may need the rest but I’m completely different, I need to be playing all of the time.”

Generals walk off Acadiana for their 10th consecutive win

The Generals have been the TCL’s hottest team, and that hot streak continued Friday night at Riverside Stadium with a 8-7 victory over the Acadiana Cane Cutters.

In a back and forth game it was Kerr who swung the momentum in the Generals favor in the sixth inning with a two-run double to tie the game at five. In the ensuing at bat Kerr went to steal third base, but when the ball went past the catcher Kerr immediately turned to home and ended up scoring from second on a passed ball to give the Generals a 6-5 lead.

The game would enter the bottom of the ninth tied 7-7, and after the Generals got the winning run to third base, it was third baseman Gerardo Villarreal who hit a ground ball hard to the right side, the Cane Cutters’ second baseman couldn’t field it cleanly and Christopher Munoz crossed the plate to give the Generals their 10th win in a row.