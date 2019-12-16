Nov. 9, a Henderson County game warden was contacted by a landowner who said he heard a gunshot near the end of his driveway right after sunset. The landowner walked down to the county road and found a freshly wounded doe in the ditch. Approximately 45 minutes after the doe was shot, the warden was talking to the landowner when a truck stopped for a few seconds where the deer had been shot, then proceed to leave the area. The warden made contact with the driver, who said he was going to his girlfriend’s house. The warden noticed a shotgun in the passenger seat and again asked the driver what he was doing in the area. After a short discussion, the driver admitted to shooting a deer from the county road and said he had come back to pick it up after he made sure no one heard him shoot. As the warden was busy with the driver of the truck, the landowner came to the scene with another individual. The landowner stated he watched this individual with his thermal scope as he tried to drag the doe to the county road so they could load it up. Both individuals were arrested and booked into Henderson County jail for multiple violations.Bag o’ Bass
On Nov. 16, a Williamson County game warden received a telephone call from a complainant regarding a fisherman keeping undersize striped bass in Lake Georgetown. The game warden arrived on scene and made contact with a fisherman matching the description the complainant gave. The game warden immediately observed three undersize striped bass flopping on the ground next to the fisherman. The fisherman had a red bag that was open and in plain view there was a fish tail sticking out. The warden identified the angler and checked for a valid fishing license. The angler said all of the fish were his and said they were white bass. The game warden explained to him the difference between white bass and striped bass. The angler had a total of 7 undersize striped bass measuring 15-16 inches. Four of them were in plastic bags, wrapped with black electrical tape, and stuffed in his bag. The angler was issued citations and civil restitution was filed. The fish were donated to a family in need.
Premature Celebration
On Nov. 10, a Red River County game warden was assisting a landowner in the evening when he heard what he believed to be duck hunters shooting well past legal hours. After relocating and talking to multiple deer hunters, the warden was able to locate a group of duck hunters celebrating their recent kill nearly 45 minutes after legal shooting hours. The five duck hunters killed a total of 21 ducks. Multiple citations were issued for hunting ducks after legal shooting hours and various other violations. Cases and civil restitution pending.
Poaching on the Job
On Nov. 15, a Bexar County game warden received an Operation Game Thief complaint about a deer killed in San Antonio City limits and immediately went to pick up the poached deer. The next day game wardens made contact with construction workers that were working at the housing development where the deer was killed. After interviewing one of the subjects, he said that he had killed a deer in Devine. After more questioning he confessed that he did indeed shoot two deer in the housing development construction property. The landowner was notified, and the workers are no longer allowed on the property and charges are pending.
