GANADO — Scoring has come easy for Ganado sophomore quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero in his two seasons playing signal caller for the Indians.
One year ago, Bures-Guerrero’s only responsibility was quarterback. Now, he never comes off the field.
Whether it’s offense, defense or special teams, Bures-Guerrero provides a spark for Ganado on every play and it’s carried the Indians into the third round of the playoffs for the second straight season.
“He’s one of those players that is just completely selfless,” said Ganado head coach Brent Bennett. “He wants to win so badly he’s going to put his body in positions to take some abuse, but he does it for the overall success of the team.”
As a freshman quarterback, Bures-Guerrero was lucky to join a team with a core group of seniors ready to take the pressure off their young quarterback.
Those seniors allowed Bures-Guerrero to play his style of offense.
The result was a 2,000-yard passing, 1,000-yard rushing and 46 total touchdowns season, bringing Ganado back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
“The seniors held me accountable for stuff that I was supposed to do and this year they’re doing the same thing,” Bures-Guerrero said. “Our coaches were amazing. They schemed everything out very well and made it easy on us.”
When the UIL realignment took place, Ganado dropped down to 2A Division I and were pitted against an entirely new slate of opponents.
Yet even when Ganado started the season 0-3, the team never wavered.
“The schedule didn’t bother us, we were ready to go either way,” Bures-Guerrero said. “With all the concerns over corona, the coaches have been talking about how we’re blessed to play every game and we are.”
Whether it was a win or a loss, the team evaluated everything on Saturday and went back to work that Monday, Bennett said.
For Bures-Guerrero, he grew into a vocal leader, encouraging teammates on positive plays and providing guidance when things went wrong. Along the way he added 32 more touchdowns to his career total.
“He always wants to do his best no matter what he does,” said senior Larson Workman. “He always wants to do more, he always knows he can do more and that he can get better in some sort of way.”
That mentality helped Ganado win four of its final five games to clinch back-to-back playoff spots. Once the playoffs started, the Indians stormed out, scoring 110 points in two games, including Thursday’s 55-0 shutout over Three Rivers.
“I didn’t want to be the team that broke the playoff drought last year but couldn’t this year,” said junior Riley Hurt. “I wanted us to keep continuously going and make that our culture at Ganado.”
Bures-Guerrero and his teammates will have another chance to grow their legacy at Ganado as the Indians face off against the defending 2A Division I state champion Refugio Bobcats on Friday.
This is the first time the team’s have played since Ganado’s 7-6 win over Refugio in 2005.
For Bures-Guerrero and his teammates, they know they need to play hard and without mistakes.
The fact Ganado is practicing on Thanksgiving Week is a reflection of the hard work from its players, Bennett said. Even so, the players and coaches are not settling.
“We’re not going to change what we do, I highly doubt they’re going to change what they do,” Bennett said. “It’s got us this far, we believe in it, our kids believe in it and we’ll go out and see on Friday night at 7pm who the better team is.”
