The last game Brad Dumont coached at Rice Consolidated was the 2012 season finale.
The next game Dumont coaches will be the Raiders’ 2022 season opener.
Dumont has come out of retirement to become Rice Consolidated’s athletic director and head football coach.
“Rice CISD is excited to have him return as our athletic director,” said Bill Hefner, the superintendent for the Rice Consolidated school district. “Brad is a proven winner and will bring strong, positive leadership to our athletic program.”
Dumont, 62, has been working in the athletic equipment business since leaving coaching.
“Us old coaches are always coaches,” Dumont said. “When I retired, the 11-year streak (of making the playoffs) we had was quite a challenge and quite demanding and I just needed to step away.
“My original plan was to stay out of coaching for a year and then get back in coaching in some capacity. I fell into the job that I’ve been doing with ProMAXima strength and conditioning and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”
Dumont coached at Rice Consolidated for 14 seasons, including nine as the athletic director and head football coach.
Dumont had a 80-27 record at Rice Consolidated. He was also a head coach at Nueces Canyon for three seasons and has an overall head coaching record of 94-41.
Dumont was also an assistant at Hallettsville, Flatonia, Refugio, Devine and Floresville.
Dumont still resides in Eagle Lake, and is looking forward to his second tenure at the school.
“Being part of the community, I was approached by a lot of people,” he said. “It was my way of paying back everything they did for me and my family when we were here. It’s been a great place. I love Rice Consolidated. I bleed blue.”
Dumont will replace Jared Sloan, who resigned earlier this year after four seasons.
The Raiders went 3-7 last season. They will compete in District 14-3A, Division II next season against Tidehaven, Van Vleck, Boling, East Bernard, Brazos and Danbury.
