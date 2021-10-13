Donnie Dziuk’s first game as a head football coach was a successful one.
Dzuik took over the position at Karnes City after Daniel Oelschlegel resigned last week for what he termed as “medical reasons.”
Dziuk, the track and field coordinator, was promoted from assistant head football coach to interim head coach.
The Badgers captured a 22-0 District 15-3A, Division II win over Dilley last week.
“The kids played their tails off,” Dziuk said. “I’m really happy with the way they played.”
Oelschlegel was in his second season as Karnes City’s athletic director and head football coach.
He was previously the offensive coordinator at Richland Hills. He was also an assistant coach at Bryan Rudder and Texas A&M-Kingsville.
The Badgers had a 4-6 record last season and were 3-3 in district play.
Karnes City has an overall record of 2-4 and a 1-1 district record, as it prepares to host Stockdale on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.