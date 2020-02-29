Zak Vela was not pleased with the way the opening weekend of Red River Athletic Conference play turned out for UHV.
But Vela knows there is nothing the Jaguars can do to change the past.
“It starts now,” said Vela, a Victoria East graduate. “After our huddle, we just had a good talk. It was very motivational. We have to flush it and move on to the next game.”
UHV is ready to look ahead after losing four straight, including three conference games, to Texas A&M-Texarkana.
The Eagles (14-7, 3-0) completed the series sweep Saturday at Riverside Stadium by winning 8-6 in 11 innings, and 10-0 in the finale, which does not count in the conference standings.
The Jaguars (1-9, 0-3) have now lost eight straight games.
“We had two ballgames we were right in and certainly should have won one of the two,” said UHV coach Terry Puhl. “That’s a pretty good hitting team. It’s disappointing from the standpoint we can’t put pitching, defense and hitting all together. It seems like something’s breaking down.”
The Jaguars had 10 hits in the opener and scored four runs in the fourth on two-run singles by Maxwell Sheldon and Hayden Leopold, and twice in the sixth on a double by Vela and an error.
But A&M-Texarkana had 20 hits and pushed across the decisive runs on a two-run home run by Jaylen Prince in the 11th.
“I think we’re in our heads too much,” Vela said. “Everybody just has to do their part. We need as a unit to be a team. We just have to trust ourselves and trust the guy next to us and to play for the guy next to us as well.”
UHV managed only five hits in the second game, and the Eagles had 12, including a two-run home run by Kealon Martin.
“We’re very inconsistent,” Puhl said. “There are a couple of guys swinging the bats OK, but you need all nine of them. We’ve got a couple of holes in our lineup and we’ve got to find some guys.”
Puhl knows the Jaguars need to find answers, as they prepare for a conference series on the road against Wiley College beginning Friday.
“We’ve got to go into overdrive real quick,” he said. “Doug (Heinold, pitching coach) and I are going to have to make a decision on our starters and take them deeper. We need 100 to 110 pitches, and they are all going to have to pitch better.”
Game 1
Texas A&M-Texarkana 8, UHV 6
TAMUT 011 120 010 02 – 8 20 2
UHV 000 402 000 000 – 6 10 2
Sam Wells, Noah Vaughn (6), Mike Herrera (11) and Cal Pequeno. Anthony Flores, Dustin Bennett (5), Christian Garcia (6), Kobe Kutac (11) and Maxwell Sheldon. W: Vaughn (1-0). L: Garcia (0-2). S: Herrera. Highlights: (TAMUT) Jaylen Prince 3-for-5, 2-run HR, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Blake Seagraves 4-for-6, SB; Brayden Cook 4-for-5, 2 2B, 2 R; Brandon Riley 2-for-3, R, RBI. (UHV) Luis Vargas 2-for-5, R; Corben Henry 2-for-5, 2B, 2 R.
Game 2
Texas A&M-Texarkana 10, UHV 0
TAMUT 112 042 0 — 10 12 1
UHV 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
Jordan Johnson, Sean Townsend (7) and Angel Mauricio. Clayton Wenske, Jacob Tyrell (3), Josh Taylor (5), Andrew Loudermilk (6) and Richard Isom, John Nelson (4), Isom (5), Nelson (6). W: Johnson (3-1). L: Wenske (0-1). Highlights: (TAMUT) Jaylen Prince 2-for-3, 2B, R, RBI; Kealon Martin 2-for-3, 2-run HR, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Brandon Railey 2-for-2, RBI. (UHV) Caleb Zoda 1-for-2. Records: TAMUT 14-7, 3-0; UHV 1-9, 0-3.
