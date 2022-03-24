CORPUS CHRISTI — Jaydn Rangel was suited up for Victoria West’s playoff opener.
But the prolific goalscorer who was recovering from an injury wasn’t needed in Thursday’s 3-1 win over La Joya Palmview at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Sports Complex.
The Warriors (15-6-0) picked up goals from Briana Barnett, Cami Patek and Abbie Adcock to snap what was a two-game goalless and winless drought.
“We stress to the girls how important it is to be versatile,” said coach Courtney Stoltenberg. “We have to move people around so often. So it’s good that everyone knows each position and they can make the most out of it.”
This is the second consecutive season West has advanced to the area round.
West will play the winner of Friday’s game between Sharyland and Brownsville Porter next week with details to be determined.
“I think we play well when we work together and get the ball up the field like our coaches tell us to do,” Patek said. “(Assistant coach Jon Stoltenberg) always says to take up the field and we can beat the defenders.”
Palmview threatened first with a breakaway from Valarie Morales in the first minute. Kassandra Persinger made the first of her seven saves in the win.
Patek opened the scoring seconds after Palmview’s first chance with a solo goal.
“That immediate switch of momentum was huge,” Stoltenberg said. “It definitely woke up the defense, in particular, and our goalkeeper. One thing we’ve tried to work on all year is trying to move the ball up the field quickly. We showed that we can do that and capitalize off that.”
Briana Barnett scored four minutes later on a deflection off Patek’s second shot of the game. Abbie Adcock’s first-time shot in the 36th minute rounded out the first half scoring for the Warriors.
West’s lone blemish in the first half came on an own goal from Kenedy Blough in the 22nd minute.
The Warriors lifted the freshman centerback, who worked to shut out the Lobos in the second half.
“Our message to her was that mistakes happen and sometimes things go wrong,” Patek said. “But we can always have the whole game to keep making opportunities.”
Rangel is working to get fully healthy as soon as possible.
Stoltenberg hopes to get her back soon, but isn’t ready to rush the senior back on the pitch.
“We’re still taking it day by day with her,” Stoltenberg said. “We hope to get her back, but ultimately, we just want to make sure she’s healthy before she fully does return.”
