Confidence is building at Victoria East after the Titans won three straight District 14-5A, Division l games to secure a spot in the playoffs.

However, this week, East is facing one of its toughest opponents of the district schedule, when they take on first place Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

“We’ve had a positive streak going for us, and I think our kids are excited about taking that streak into the Veterans Memorial game,” said East head coach Roland Gonzalez.

Veterans Memorial (6-2, 5-0) has dominated East (4-4, 4-1) in their matchups over the past four years, boasting a perfect 4-0 record and outsourcing the Titans 227-48.

This week, the Eagles enter their fifth matchup against the Titans coming off of a 38-34 victory over Corpus Christi Miller, a game in which they pounded the Buccaneers, rushing for 309 yards and three touchdowns.

“No doubt about it that they’re an offensive powerhouse,” Gonzalez said. “But we’re going to take advantage of what we can control and try to take away what they like to do.”

East’s defense, which has held its last three opponents to under 15 points, is feeling confident about facing Eagles’ senior quarterback Elijah Durrette, who has thrown for 1,941 yards and 19 touchdowns this season.

“Our play has been going good, so hopefully we can use that momentum and really just give it to them,” said junior linebacker Joe Soto. “They have a nice little shifty quarterback, so we’re looking forward to just shutting him down and taking it for ourselves.”

However, East senior quarterback Jadon Williams knows in order for his team to pull off an upset win, both the offense and defensive units need to focus on their own play.

“You can’t really have an offensive scheme or defensive scheme,” he said. “We just got to go out there and both play. We got what we need to do and we got a great team here, so it’s going to be a good game.”

In last week’s 47-10 victory over Corpus Christi Moody, Williams completed 9 of 16 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior running back Ja’Carrien Giles, who got his first taste of action since Sept. 29, rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s a blessing having that guy on our team,” Williams said about Giles. “I feel like he’s 100%, and I feel like the team’s 100%. So I feel like that’s going to be a great asset to our team.”

East, which currently sits in a three-way tie for second place in their district, could claim a share of the district title if they manage win out against Veterans Memorial this week, and Victoria West in their final game.

"Knowing the position that we're in now, with (Veterans Memorial) beating Miller, we could be playing for a district title," Williams said. "It's just a great opportunity, a great chapter in our team after being 0-3."