Four Victoria East seniors were recognized for their play during the 2019-20 season on Thursday. 

Madisen Gay, Jonbenet Limon, Kyleigh Spree-Kolos and Chloe Spencer all earned state recognition by being named to the TASCO all-state and all-region teams. 

Gay, who recorded 134 steals last season, earned first-team all-state honors as a defender.

Limon, a West Virginia Wesleyan signee, was named first-team all-region as a midfielder. 

Spencer, a Grambling State University signee, was named first-team all-region after scoring 22 goals and recording 16 assists. 

East scoring leader Spree-Kolos was a second-team all-region selection.

Spree-Kolos finished her senior season with 34 goals and was named the district most valuable player for the third consecutive season. 

She will attend NAIA Our Lady of the Lake University next season. 

