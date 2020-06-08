Alan Jimenez wasn’t sure if he’d be able to carry over the success he established during his junior season at Victoria East.
Spring sports were suspended in March due to COVID-19, and the chance of having a football season became uncertain.
“It was a shocker to hear spring sports were suspended,” said Jimenez, who rushed for 1,087 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. “Having the uncertainty of not knowing if I was going to have a senior season was crazy.”
Jimenez and the rest of Texas athletes received good news in May after the UIL announced that schools around the state could to return for strength and conditioning drills.
The Titans were happy to be back on the field Monday for the team’s first official summer workout.
“It feels great to back,” Jimenez said. “It’s something that I’ve been thinking about since the break, and I feel like we are ready to go.”
Athletes were able to gather in groups of 15 for outside workouts and 10 for inside workouts. For every 20 athletes that participated, one coach had to be in attendance.
“We want to be ready, but the biggest focus right now will be the kid’s safety,” Gonzalez said. “We want to be sure our kids are taken care of and are safe in conducting their workouts — that’s the vocal point. We had a meeting with our staff, and we’re preventing as much contact as possible.”
The Titans are hoping to have a bounce back season after coming up short of the postseason.
East finished with a 5-5 record and a 5-3 mark in District 15-5A, Division I — coming up short of the playoffs by one game.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said East coach Roland Gonzalez. “Everyone is ready to have an opportunity and we’re excited. Me personally, I’ve missed the kids.”
Jimenez is hoping East can make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
The Titans will look to the return of nine starters from last year’s team.
East saw a lot of good things from quarterback Latavian Johnson, who was playing in his first season.
District Newcomer of the Year Trent Zappe is back after providing a spark at the linebacker position.
“We all have a lot of goals,” Jimenez said. “We want to come together as a team because we have a chip on our shoulders after not making the playoffs. We want to keep working harder until we reach our goal.”
Gonzalez hopes the season will begin as scheduled, but is also taking the summer one day at a time.
If all goes as planned, East would open the season against Columbia and play Alice in Week 2.
“We’ve been trying to tell everybody to be patient and stand strong,” Gonzalez said. “We have an opportunity to come back together again, and we have reached that point where there’s a lot of anticipation. We’re ready to start preparing for the fall season.”
Jimenez knows it may take the Titans some time to find their identity, but he has no doubt they have the talent to make a run.
“We have to work two times as hard and push ourselves,” Jimenez said. “We have to build a bond, have chemistry and have the same goals. I’m happy to get back to work with my family.”
