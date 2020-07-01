Victoria East will have its third head basketball coach in four seasons for the 2020-21 school year.
John Howie, who had been the head coach for the past two seasons, resigned Wednesday to become the head basketball coach at Class 5A Elgin.
“It’s been an interesting two years,” Howie said. “I think the situation was not quite what I thought it would be.”
Howie’s first season was not what he envisioned when he became head coach of the Titans on July 18, 2018.
He had five potential starters transfer to St. Joseph before his first game as head coach.
The Titans finished 16-45 in his two seasons at East.
“I thought it was something I could overcome,” Howie said. “But when you lose that kind of talent, it throws the program into reverse for a couple of years.”
Howie, 54, has coached basketball for 25 years.
Before East, he coached two seasons at Fort Bend Bush High School as an assistant head coach helping the Broncos win back-to-back 20-6A district championships and one appearance in the Region III-6A final.
Howie also taught AP Microeconomics and World History during his two years at East.
“The kids have been great, the administration has been great and my family really loves it here,” he said. “But at this point, I’m not in rebuild mode. I rather being a situation where the talent is available for me to coach.”
