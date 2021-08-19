Victoria East and Bay City were looking to perfect their techniques before the real games started.
East hosted Bay City in its lone scrimmage before the start of the regular season, while the Blackcats were looking for things to fix after scrimmaging Tuloso-Midway last week.
But against East, the Titans outscored the Blackcats 5 touchdowns to 2 over the six periods.
Junior quarterback Jadon Williams continued to work on his passing game as he threw four touchdowns on the night.
“I was told a lot last year that I was forcing things and I would always take off too quick,” Williams said. “I just tried to stay in the pocket, let everything develop and just take my time.”
Williams completed touchdown passes to Matthew Jackson, TJ Vargas and two to Terrance Terrell.
But the Titans’ defense was on display during the scrimmage as they limited Bay City’s offense to two scores: Marlon Ford’s rushing touchdown against the second teamers and David Perez’s touchdown catch in the closing minutes.
“I told those guys they’re going to be bigger and stronger than us and they’re a 5A school for a reason,” said Bay City head coach Robert Jones. “They punched us in the mouth and we kind of shot ourselves in the foot on a couple plays. But I think the key is competing. They gave me all they got, but they know we got to get better by next week if we want to be competitive.”
Bay City wide receiver Brice Turner was kept from having any explosive plays, and quarterback Joel Davalos threw three interceptions.
Jackson had one interception and sophomore Nijahrell Prater had two.
“Mindset was go out there, go 100% every time,” Prater said. “Even though we were all tired, we finally got to play after a long time. So we’re just glad to come out here and finally compete.”
Prater was unable to score with the second team offense, but did his part to limit the Bay City damage.
“We were hoping to get everything down, our basics, making sure we’re fundamentally sound,” Prater said. “Get everyone on the field, get good looks on defense and stay ready.”
East’s Brysyn Gardner had the play of the night, scooping up a Bay City fumble during a goal line stand and returning it 96 yards for East’s fifth touchdown of the night.
Despite it’s success, East will continue to work on its technique before its opening game against Columbia in West Columbia on Aug. 27.
For Bay City, the scrimmage highlighted what Jones and his staff want to work on before Week 1 against Sweeny.
“I want to be consistent on offense,” Jones said. “Take what the defense gives us, make plays on offense and we got to swarm to the ball on defense. We preached that all spring, pursuit to the ball and our kids didn’t do that tonight. We’ll try to fix that for next week when Sweeny comes to Bay City.”
