Victoria East got a wakeup call last Thursday.
The Titans traveled to Corpus Christi and suffered a 40-point loss to defending district champion Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
East (2-2, 1-1) was shutout in the second half as its offense failed to score 30 points for the first time this season.
After beginning the year with three road games in four weeks, the Titans will enjoy a three-week homestand, but that homestand starts against an undefeated Flour Bluff (4-0, 2-0) team at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Flour Bluff comes to Victoria for the second time in three weeks after defeating Victoria West 66-13 on Sept. 10.
The Hornets created five turnovers in the win over West, four of which resulted in touchdowns. Turnovers were what killed East against Veterans Memorial as the Eagles had four interceptions off quarterback Jadon Williams.
Three were returned for touchdowns and the fourth set up a touchdown.
East will need to focus up and limit the turnovers if it’s offense wants to find its rhythm again.
Defensively, East has to find a way to get a stop against a Flour Bluff offense averaging 46 points a game, something the Titans were unable to do against the Eagles.
Flour Bluff comes into the game after a 44-0 win over Corpus Christi King.
Hornets quarterback Nash Villegas comes into the game with 700 passing yards and eight touchdowns, while Jose Martinez has rushed for 569 yards and six touchdowns.
East’s Williams has rushed for 433 yards and four touchdowns, as well as passing for 812 yards and 11 touchdowns. Terrance Terrell has caught 19 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns, while TJ Vargas has caught 13 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns.
Nijahrell Prater and Matthew Jackson have two interceptions each on defense for the Titans.
Attempts to reach East head coach Roland Gonzalez were unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.