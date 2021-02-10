Victoria East will make its 11th straight playoff appearance when the Lady Titans travel to Kingsville to face Laredo Martin in the Class 5A, bi-district round.
Last season, the Lady Titans made the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2016 and the goal all season long has been to make it further in 2021.
East (18-4, 13-3) finished second in District 29-5A behind Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season.
East has ridden the success of seniors Brandalyn Rice and Giani Wimbish-Gay. Rice has averaged 20.2 points per game and 10.4 rebounds, while Wimbish-Gay is averaging 18.4 points and 5.8 assists per game.
However, while East is averaging 62.5 points a game, the Lady Titans have struggled to score outside of their two leaders; five players are averaging about two points a game.
Junior Hannah Tyler has been a leader on the defense all season but averages 9.0 points a game, third best on the team.
All three of East’s district losses — two to Veterans Memorial and one to Flour Bluff — saw the Lady Titans struggle to score once Rice and Wimbish-Gay got into foul trouble.
Laredo Martin (8-7, 6-4) is in the playoffs for the second year after finishing in third place in District 30-5A behind Rio Grande City and Roma.
The Lady Tigers, led by seniors Jari Garcia, Daina Garcia and Brianna Palacios, are looking for their first playoff win in program history.
The winner will play either Brownsville Veterans Memorial or McAllen in the area round.
