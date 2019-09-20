EDNA – The Edna Cowboys hosted the East Bernard Brahmas at Cowboy Memorial Stadium on Friday evening in what has become a heated non-conference rivalry. This is the fifth time the two teams have met, and East Bernard went into Friday's game owning the series 3-1, now 4-1 after its 27-10 victory. Edna got its first win against the Brahmas last season 14-6, and the Cowboys were dead set on beating them two years in a row.
Both defenses came ready to play, and Edna’s secondary struck a blow to East Bernard’s strong passing game on the first series, intercepting the ball and giving them great field position, which they turned into a field goal.
Edna’s defense didn’t let up, putting intense pressure on East Bernard’s star sophomore quarterback Dallas Novicke and holding him to only 2-10 passing in the first half.
With time running out in the 2nd quarter and both defenses smothering each other, Edna running back De’Qare Brown ran in a 9-yard touchdown on what was a 79-yard drive down the field with 1:04 left.
Late in the second quarter, East Bernard started building momentum, looking to put points on the board before halftime. However, that was quelled by Edna senior defensive tackle Christian Gomez, who had two huge sacks to kill the Brahmas' momentum and close out the quarter, preserving Edna’s 10-0 lead heading into the third quarter.
The third quarter presented much of the same, with both defenses stifling each other every series. However, with 38.9 left in the quarter, East Bernard came to life when running back Kobe Brown broke a 50-yard touchdown run, putting the Brahmas back in the game at 10-7.
East Bernard blew it wide open in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 unanswered points and completely shutting out Edna in the second half on two rushing touchdowns and one punt return by Kobe Brown, which gave East Bernard the win.
Edna Coach Robert Draper was proud of his team for beating East Bernard most of the game even though they didn’t come away with the win.
“It says a lot when you play a team like that tight for 3 quarters," said Draper. "We just kind of ran out of gas at the end and ran out of bodies at the end. We had some injuries and that kind of hurt us.
“What this tells me about our team is that we have the potential to play long," Draper added. "They went fifteen rounds last year, and they’re more than likely going to do the same this year. So, I see that we have that potential in us. We just have to find a way to get tough and get healthy. That’s going to be the key."
“We need to work on our conditioning," said defensive tackle Christian Gomez. "In the fourth quarter we got gassed, and you could kind of see us slow down a little bit.”
“We hung tough with them and were beating them for three quarters," Gomez added. "We beat them last year. We have the potential to beat anybody as long as we practice hard and follow through.”
The Cowboys hope to bounce back when they travel to Boling-lago on Friday to face the Boling Bullfrogs in a non-conference game.
“We played pretty good defense, but we came up short to a really good team,” said Draper. "But, like I said, we just really need to concentrate on getting healthy. We’re going to gather up the troops and go get after Boling this next week, then take the off week, try and continue to get healthier and then get ready for Hallettsville because it’s going to be a war.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.