CORPUS CHRISTI – Victoria East scored five goals behind Kyleigh Spree-Kolos, Madisen Gay, Chloe Spencer, Lauren Vahalik and April Aguirre in a 5-0 District 30-5A win over Corpus Christi Miller on Friday night.
The win improved the Lady Titans to 14-4-2 overall and 9-1-1 in district play.
The Lady Titans will look for their 10th district win when they take on Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.