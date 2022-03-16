The Victoria East boys soccer team closed out its regular season with a 3-0 win over Corpus Christi Ray at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.
The win secured second place in District 29-5A for the Titans as they improved to 12-8-2 overall and 11-3-2 in district play.
Santiago Villafranco, Mario Valle and Juan Rojas scored for the Titans. Jaydin Aguirre and Gustavo Zamora each had an assist.
Sharing the clean sheet in goal were Nicholas Alfaro and Keshawn Morales.
East will square off with the third place team from District 30-5A in the bi-district round of playoffs at a time and date to be determined.
The Lady Titans closed their season with a 5-3 win over Ray on Wednesday.
Caroline Breaux had a pair of assists to go with a second-half goal.
Yaritza Avila, Adisin Padilla, Evelyn Garcia and Hailey Bast each scored in the first half for East. Alyssa Soler and Morgan O’Neill each had assists along with Breaux. Bella Roth assisted on Breaux’s goal.
Emma Seiler had eight saves in the first half. Trinity Morris had six in the second.
East finishes the season 7-15-2 overall and 7-7-2 in district.
