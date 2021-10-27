Victoria East boys basketball had to all but restart its program in 2020-21.
With several new players on varsity and a new head coach in Michael Ellis, the Titans struggled to play together and finished seventh in District 29-5A with a 2-14 district record.
With a new offseason and higher expected turnout, East had its first practice Wednesday with the Titans aiming for a bounce back year in 2021-22.
“So different than last year,” Ellis said. “All these guys I know, they know me. They know the expectations, they know the offense, they know that defense and where to get that bad taste out of our mouth from last season. So, hopefully it’s a rebound year for us.”
East has the advantage that almost its entire team from last season.
The Titans lost Kaiden Perry and Gavin Cano to graduation, but return Brady Parker, Eric Franklin and Donovan Oliver to lead the incoming players.
Terrance Terrell is expected to join the team once football concludes.
“It’s fun seeing the same guys come back and playing with the same people for my whole high school career,” Parker said. “I’m hoping we win our first couple of games and have a good record at the beginning because the first couple of games are really the most important.”
The players stressed the importance of a strong first day of practice.
The Titans want to fix their mistakes and set the tone for the entire season, knowing the stacked district schedule ahead of them.
“We’re trying to come out strong and do everything coach tells us to do,” Franklin said. “We need to rebound the ball a lot and make our shots. We were very poor on making our shots and rebounding last year.”
Overall, Ellis wants to see his team execute in all phases of the game and continue to build the program in year two.
“Offensively and defensively I think we can do so much,” Ellis said. “I think we’ll be able to shoot it a lot better. I think we’ll be able to complete a lot better. I think our guys are stronger, they’re faster. So, offensively I think they’ll be able to execute so much better than what it was.”
East opens its season at San Antonio Cole on Nov. 9 and opens district play at Flour Bluff on Dec. 7.
