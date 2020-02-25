Santiago Villafranco and Jair Sanchez led Victoria East to a 2-0 District 30-5A win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium. Assisting on the goals were Jair Sanchez and Juan Carlos Torres.
Getting the shut out in goal was Xavier Moore. Caden Allen, Jon Valdez and Juan Perez all led the Titans’ defense.
East is now 12-4-3 overall and 7-2-3 in district.
The Titans, who are in third place, continue play against Moody on Friday in Corpus Christi.
