ALICE — The Victoria East boys golf teams competed at the Alice Invitational Tournament on Monday.
The Titans shot a combined score of 362 to finish sixth.
Peyton Gregory shot a career-best 86 to lead the Titans. Connor Brown scored an 89, JR Gips 91, Mark Doane 96 and Joel Vogt 108.
Kingsville won the tournament with a team score of 309.
