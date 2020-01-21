Victoria East senior Axel Moreno scored his first goal of the season to help lead the Titans to a 4-1 District 30-5A win over Corpus Christi Miller on Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium.
East also received goals two goals from Joe Aguirre and another from Victor Gutierrez to pace the offense.
"We came out and got the ball off our feet," Moreno said. "I had the opportunity to score and I felt really good about it."
Victoria East’s Axel Moreno scored his first goal of the season in the Titans’ 4-1 District 30-5A win over CC Miller. pic.twitter.com/m44T5Lvllq— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) January 22, 2020
The win gave East its first in district play. The team is now 1-1-1 on the season.
"We came out with a game plan and we played hard as a group," said East coach Josh Chaput. "We committed and played good defense. The kids are getting better and reading the game so much better. We are moving form end to end and I'm proud of the way we played."
The Titans delivered three goals in the first half - two from Aguirre and one from Moreno.
Gutierrez sealed the game with his goal in the second half.
"These kids play well are they are determined," Chaput said. "There's no discouragements, and they know what they can do. They know their potential."
The Titans will look to carry their momentum as they continue district play Friday on the road against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
"Veterans is going to be an intense game," Moreno said. "We have a lot of competition with them, and I feel like we will come out with a lot of intensity."
