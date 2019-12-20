It took an extra 4 minutes, but Ed Clay and Victoria East weren’t about to throw in the towel.
The Titans trailed most of the game and overcame a fourth quarter deficit to capture a 44-42 overtime win over Corpus Christi Moody on Friday at the East gym.
Clay scored a team-high 16 points and came away with a steal in the final seconds to seal the Titans’ first District 30-5A win of the season.
“Our team kept hustling,” Clay said. “We were down but had to make a testament in district. I owe it to my teammates. If they weren’t there to support me through everything, I couldn’t have done it.”
Ed Clay finished with 16 points, including a clutch steal in overtime to help the Titans win their first District 30-5A game of the season. pic.twitter.com/c1QTPMLKf5— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) December 21, 2019
East (6-9, 1-1) also got a lift from Jayden Kueker, who finished with 12 points.
Daemien Robles, Ethan White, Brady Parker and Andrew Alexander combined for 16 points.
It’s a good feeling and it shows we can come back in any game,” Clay said. “I hope we can keep paying like this and continue to get better day-by-day.”
The Titans trailed 14-10 at halftime, but came out in the second half a different team.
East outscored the Trojans 17-13 in the third quarter and 14-13 in the fourth quarter.
The Titans also held Moody to 2 points in overtime.
“We take a lot of pride in our defense,” said East coach John Howie. “Whether it’s man or zone, the kids are believing they can guard people. That’s what we needed tonight on multiple occasions with very little time on the clock. We have to guard without fouling and we were able to do that tonight.”
Victoria East’s Jayden Kueker @jayden_k_23 after the Titans’ OT win over Moody. pic.twitter.com/wSsrJxXenM— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) December 21, 2019
Howie gave praise to the Titans’ progress and is pleased with the energy his team has shown throughout the early part of district play.
“You have to be mentally tough to withstand the down times and not get too excited when things are going your way,” Howie said. “It’s a testament to the mental toughness these kids have shown. No matter the score, they’re going to keep on fighting.”
The Titans continue play Dec. 27-28 at the Mike’s Smith Classic. All games will be played at East.
The team resumes district play Jan. 3 against Corpus Christi Carroll.
“We’ve got some guys banged up so we’re going to look at some different personnel during the tournament,” Howie said. “We may even bring up some junior varsity kids with the injuries. We can’t roll with eight guys for the rest of the year so I want let some other guys play and see what they can do at the varsity level.”
District 30-5A
Victoria East 44, Corpus Christi Moody 42
Points: (VE) Ethan White 3, Daemien Robles 6, Andrew Alexander 4, Ed Clay 16, Brady Parker 3, Jayden Kueker 12. (M) Kenneth Powell 2, Nate Sada 1, Jason Ramirez 8, Zavin Vasquez 3, Davion Johnson 14, Izeck DeLeon 6, Matt Cantu 6, Isaiah Edmonds 2.Halftime: Moody 14-10. 3-Pointers: Robles, Vasquez, Johnson 4, DeLeon 2. Records: East 6-9, 1-1; Moody 3-9, 0-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.