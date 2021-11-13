Victoria East struggled out of the gate in its home and season opener against Fort Bend Willowridge on Saturday.
Early turnovers and penalties let an early lead slip away and free throws by Willowridge kept the game out of reach late as the Eagles secured a 64-56 win.
Yet after losing 82-39 at Willowridge last season, East coach Michael Ellis saw positives from the 8-point loss.
"We competed hard," Ellis said. "That team blew us out last year and we got down and we kept battling."
East (0-1) opened with a 16-13 lead after the first quarter as Caden Williams and Brady Parker led the Titans with 14 and 13 points each.
But Willowridge (1-0) opened the second quarter with 9 straight points as turnovers by East let the Lions take a lead they would never surrender.
"They were a really scrappy, good defense," Parker said. "They were really just pressuring us a lot where we couldn't run our plays."
Jordan Day and Jai'dynn Barnes carries the Lions' offense with 24 and 19 points respectively.
East was playing with a mixture of veteran and upcoming players, highlighted by TJ Vargas' 14 points and Braylin Vasquez's two 3-pointers.
But Willowridge quickly found success in its up tempo offense to take a 33-27 halftime lead.
"We were playing to them," Williams said. "When we have the ball we can really control what the defense does. So if we can make them play slow, it will allow us to score, so we won't have as many turnovers and stuff like that again and secure the W."
Free throws made the difference as Willowridge went 20 for 39 at the line to lead 48-37 after three quarters.
East trailed by 14 points late in the fourth but cut it back to 7-points after a dunk by Parker. But another free throw secured the win for the Lions.
Defensive execution is the biggest area of improvement Ellis wants to see from week to week.
"We have to keep them off of the line," Ellis said. "We were out of position just about all second half. We have to keep teams off the line, we have to be able to guard."
NON-DISTRICT
Fort Bend Willowridge 64, Victoria East 56
Points: (E) Donovan Oliver 5, Brady Parker 13, Leslie Clark 2, TJ Vargas 12, Braylin Vasquez 7, Fernando Pena 2, Eric Franklin 4, Caden Williams 14; (W) Jai'dynn Barnes 19, Jordan Day 24, #4 3, Devon'tre Moses 2, Kendon Smith 7, Tory Brinson 4, #21 3.
Halftime: Willowridge 33-27. 3-pointers: Vasquez 2, Franklin, Williams, Day 2, Barnes, Smith. Records: East 0-1, Willowridge 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.