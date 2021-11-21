CORPUS CHRISTI — The Victoria East boy’s golf team finished sixth at the Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial tournament at Riverhills Country Club in Calallen on Friday and Saturday.
The Titans were led by JR Gips, who shot a two-day total of 184 (93-91). Mark Doane shot 194 (101-93) to finish second on the team. Trey Mitchell finished with a 199 (101-98) while Peyton Gregory shot 218 (112-106) and Leith Porras a 220 (112-108)
Calallen finished first as a team, followed by Corpus Christi Ray and Veterans Memorial in second and third respectively.
East will next be in action at the Victoria ISD Fall Invitational on Dec. 3-4 at The Club at Colony Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.