Victoria East has been accustomed to scoring goals over the years and nothing has changed this season.
Even with the graduation of Joe Aguirre and Jair Sanchez, the Titans’ stop goal scorers from last season, they’ve still found the back of the net time and again.
The scoring continued on Saturday with East’s 4-1 win over Corpus Christi Carroll.
The Titans have now outscored opponents 13-4 through their first six District 29-5A games.
“The key for that that has been us playing as a team, working the ball,” said East senior Jeremy Jenkins. “Not doing too much individually, but really playing as a whole and finding the gaps and finishing the chances that we have.”
East (6-6, 5-1) wasted no time getting its offense going as junior Juan Rojas shot a goal into the corner of the net in the first minute of play.
The Titans’ offense controlled the first half as sophomore Gustavo Zamora added a corner kick and Jenkins’ scored from 20 yards out, both in the 12th minute.
“It builds confidence, definitely,” Rojas said. “But at the same time we got to tell ourselves it’s 0-0. We just try to go out there and execute the next goal. Communicate, work as a team. Pass the ball, no more than three touches. That’s what we try to do.”
East led 3-1 at halftime after conceding a Carroll (1-11, 0-5) goal, but the Titans responded with a header from Rojas off a corner kick in the 43rd minute to open the second half.
“I take it to heart,” Rojas said about conceding the goal. “I’m pretty sure everyone on the field does too. But we just had to shake it off and get ready for the next goal.”
Second half goals carry Lady Titans to victory
East had to focus up in its District 29-5A girls soccer game against Carroll.
The Lady Titans had bounced back from consecutive losses to Gregory-Portland and Victoria West with a 7-0 win at Corpus Christi Moody, a game where seven different players scored goals.
East’s offense struggled to find the back of the net in the first half against the Lady Tigers, but secured a 4-0 win with four second half goals in the span of 12 minutes.
“It’s really easy to get frustrated when you miss and you miss it you miss,” said East coach Misty Boenig. “But you have to take a deep breath, go back to the basics, have those thoughts going through your mind instead of a panic of ‘Oh my god my shot didn’t go in.’ Rather, ‘I can get the next one. This is what I need to do.’”
East (3-10-1, 3-2-1) dominated possession from kickoff, only allowing a handful of Carroll (0-7, 0-4) counter runs that each time were saved by goalkeeper Emma Seiler.
Carroll struggled to clear the ball past its own 20-yard line, resulting in shot attempts from sophomore Caroline Breaux, freshman Adisin Padilla and juniors Evelyn Garcia and Bella Roth.
Yet the Lady Titans couldn’t find the net as the score was 0-0 at halftime.
“It was frustrating,” Breaux said, “but we just had to calm down and take better shots and get them lower because we kept shooting over everything.”
The second half was more of the same with East producing shots but not scoring, until the 60th minute when Breaux intercepted a Carroll pass and found the back of the net.
The Lady Titans followed it up with a Breaux corner kick that resulted in a Carroll own goal in the 64th minute, and goals from Hailey Bast and Roth in the 70th and 72nd minutes respectively for the 4-0 final score.
“It definitely woke us up,” Breaux said. “We definitely started working better as a team. We kept our heads up and kept going and got more goals in.”
East hopes to build off its second half momentum when it travels to Flour Bluff on Friday.
”Hopefully we take that mentality of ‘Hey, just relax’ and play our style, play our game,” Boenig said. “Do the things that we know we do well, and execute on those, so that we can compete against some of the top teams.”
