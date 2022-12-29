Victoria East’s boys didn’t like the way its 2022 season came to an end.

After finishing second in District 29-5A with a 11-3-2 campaign (12-9-2 overall), the Titans advanced to the playoffs but fell to Roma in the bi-district round.

“It was a huge disappointment for all of those kids that were there last year,” said East head coach Josh Chaput. “The guys returning kind of know that feeling and they don’t want to do that again, so they know that they have to go out and finish and play good soccer.”

This year, the Titans have eight returners from last year’s squad including the 2022 District 29-5A co-Offensive MVP, Juan Rojas.

“He’s stepping into that role this year of being a leader,” Chaput said about the senior. “He knows there’s a lot of pressure on him, but he’s a guy that just excels at it and he’s going to do whatever he can for his teammates to help win the game and to help them on and off the field.”

Chaput is also hoping to see consistent defensive play from senior goalkeeper Nicholas Alfaro and the rest of East's roster, as the Titans only conceded six goals during last year's 23-game regular season.

“I want to see growth on the field,” he said. “Seeing them develop into this attack force where they can score at will, and also play a solid, good defensive game.”

East girls look to lean on experience

East girls’ 2022 season was a little different.

The Lady Titans finished fifth in District 29-5A with an overall record of 7-15-2, and failed to make it to the playoffs for the third straight season.

Still, East head coach Misty Boenig feels confident in this year’s roster that fields 13 returners, seven of them in their senior year.

“This is a pretty good balanced group of all age levels,” Boenig said. "So having those kids with that amount of experience as well as leadership, that’s essential to having that team and to have them bring into the culture of what’s expected out of Titan soccer."

Headlining the returners are seniors Isabella Roth, Evelyn Garcia and Yaritza Avila, all of whom were first-team selections on last season's all-district team.

“It's kind of one of those years where I’ve got some really awesome leadership, but I’ve also got some youngins that can hopefully carry as we graduate that group out of here,” Boeing said.

Two of those young players are freshmen goalkeepers Molly McWha and Olivia Zboral, who will have to take the place of 2022 District 29-5A Goalkeeper of the Year, Emma Seiler.

“Our expectation isn’t that they're going to be that All-American goalkeeper like Emma was,” Boeing said about the freshmen. “But they have that to look forward to and to try to kind of use her as a guide as far as what we would like for them to be by their senior year.”