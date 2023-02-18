Victoria ISD Fall Classic
Victoria East's Emma Koch follows through on a drive during the Victoria ISD Fall Classic on Oct. 29 at The Club at Colony Creek.

 Sam Fowler | sfowler@vicad.com

The Victoria East boys team and the East girls Red team took the first-round lead at the Victoria West Golf Tournament on Friday at Riverside Golf Course.

Emma Koch led the East Red and the overall field with a score of 80. 

Emily Temple shot a 94, Allison Berger had a 105, and Kam Richter shot a 111 for East Red.

Haley Beckner shot an 88 and the East Black team was in second place with a 439. Industrial was third with a 455.

Peyton Gregory shot an 80 and Jonas Roth had an 85 to pace the East boys, who shot 358.

Connor Brown shot a 91 and Gavin Soliz had a 102 for East.

Aiden Thomas shot a 92, Logan Thomas had a 95 and Matthew King shot 98 for Industrial, which was second with a 385.

Victoria West was third with a score of 441.

East's Gregory had the top individual score, and East's Roth was tied with St. Joseph's Jack Wise for second in the individual standings.

The tournament concludes Saturday.

