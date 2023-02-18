The Victoria East boys team and the East girls Red team took the first-round lead at the Victoria West Golf Tournament on Friday at Riverside Golf Course.
Emma Koch led the East Red and the overall field with a score of 80.
Emily Temple shot a 94, Allison Berger had a 105, and Kam Richter shot a 111 for East Red.
Haley Beckner shot an 88 and the East Black team was in second place with a 439. Industrial was third with a 455.
Peyton Gregory shot an 80 and Jonas Roth had an 85 to pace the East boys, who shot 358.
Connor Brown shot a 91 and Gavin Soliz had a 102 for East.
Aiden Thomas shot a 92, Logan Thomas had a 95 and Matthew King shot 98 for Industrial, which was second with a 385.
Victoria West was third with a score of 441.
East's Gregory had the top individual score, and East's Roth was tied with St. Joseph's Jack Wise for second in the individual standings.
The tournament concludes Saturday.