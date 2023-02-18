Victoria East's boys and girls red team won the Victoria West Golf Tournament held on Friday and Saturday at Riverside Golf Course.
The girls' red team took home first place with a team score of 772. They were led by Emma Koch, who was the top girls scorer of the tournament, shooting a 157.
Haley Beckner shot a 178 to finish second-best in the girls side of the tournament. She helped East's girls black team place second with a team score of 882.
The East boys team scored a 727 to place first in the tournament. They were led by Peyton Gregory (161) and Jonas Roth (169) who placed first and second, respectively.
Victoria West's boys team scored an 883 to come in third place.
Industrial's boys team earned second with a team score of 784, being helped by Aiden Thomas, who shot a 190.
St. Joseph's Jack Wise placed third overall in the boys category (170).
Industrial's girls team took third place with a score of 902.
Goliad's Kailyn Wendel shot a 205 to place fourth in the girls category.