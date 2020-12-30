Cuero’s James Langton caught the ball outside 3-point territory and got the shot off with .7 seconds left in Wednesday’s non-district basketball game at Victoria East.
The Gobblers bench rose to their feet, overtime surely on the way, but the ball bounced out as East held on for a 58-55 win.
East led throughout the game and held a 12-point lead at one point, but Cuero managed to extend the game and almost stole the win at the very end.
The victory makes it two in a row for the Titans as head coach Michael Ellis’ team prepares for the second half of District 29-5A play.
“The biggest thing is the hustle plays,” Ellis said. “Stuff like getting on the floor, the 50-50 balls, we’ve missed those all year long but I thought we got to the 50-50 balls today. I thought we made a concerted effort where in the past I don’t think we’d have made the effort.”
The first quarter and a half was a close affair with the two teams separated by two points or less throughout.
Cuero (5-3, 0-0) took the lead late in the second quarter but the Titans regained momentum after an East (4-8, 1-3) timeout.
A 3-pointer from Kaiden Perry put East back on top and helped the Titans finish the half on a 6-0 run to lead 22-18.
“We kept our head up, stayed focused and pulled it off,” Perry said. “We worked on moving the ball cause that’s where we really struggle at, but we got better today.”
That momentum continued into the third as East opened the quarter on a 7-4 run and stretched its lead to 10 points, leading 38-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
Then the pace of the game slowed.
There were five different stoppages to wipe the court as players kept falling.
On top of that, both teams had gotten into foul trouble.
Cuero’s bench had received a technical foul and Exavier Durham fouled out of the game as both teams had numerous trips to the free throw.
East and Cuero combined for 34 free throw attempts, making 21 in the fourth quarter, but East’s double digit lead all but vanished in the game’s final seconds.
“They lived at the line at the end,” Ellis said. “But we gave ourselves a cushion and we were able to make some of those at the end to pad that lead a little bit. That really helped us out.”
East’s Eric Franklin and Cuero’s A.J. Arroyo led all scorers with 15 points but it was Franklin’s free throw that gave East its 58-55 lead in lead up to Cuero’s final shot attempt.
“The difference was from the foul line,” said Cuero head coach Michael Blank. “They made free throws down the stretch, we didn’t. We got to do a better job scoring inside, we just struggled a little bit today, it looks like we’ve been on Christmas break for a while.”
East resumes district play on Saturday against Corpus Christi Ray.
Victoria East 58, Cuero 55
Halftime: Victoria East 22, Cuero 18
Points: (East) Eric Franklin 15, Kaiden Perry 10, Terrance Terrell 10, Gavin Cano 9, Donovan Oliver 6, Brady Parker 4, Marquis Kuykendall 4; (Cuero) A.J. Arroyo 15, Tycen Williams 10, Exavier Durham, James Langton 8, Davyon Williams 7, Deveryck Mathis 3
3-pointers: (East) Franklin 1, Perry 1; (Cuero) Langton 2, T. Williams 1, E. Durham 1
Records: Victoria East 4-8, 1-3; Cuero 5-3, 0-0
