Xavier Moore and Victoria East were determined to bounce back after Friday's tie with Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
The Titans' keeper did his part by securing the shutout in goal and the rest of the team delivered a strong defensive effort as East captured a 1-0 District 30-5A win over Corpus Christi Moody on Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium.
"I thought our defense played really well today," Moore said. "It feels good to win against another good team in our district."
Victoria East keeper Xavier Moore on the Titans’ defensive performance. pic.twitter.com/cDuoFZpqqe— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) January 29, 2020
The Titans improved to 7-3-2 overall and 2-1-2 in district play going into their bye week.
"Defensively, we talked about our line not letting anyone through," said East coach Josh Chaput. "Xavier was aggressive and the kids battled. Overall, the performance was great and I'm proud of the kids."
East captain Joe Aguirre scored the Titans' only goal with 14 minutes left in the first half.
Jair Sanchez delivered the assist.
"Both teams played great," Chaput said. "Our guys know what they can do and they know their potential. We're playing with a lot of confidence."
"It was a really good defensive game," Moore added. "We didn't let them get the ball through and it was a great performance."
The Titans will look to continue their recent success when they resume district play Feb. 4 on the road against Corpus Christi Carroll.
East will begin the second half of district Feb. 11.
"I think we're trying to get our legs beneath us after playing a lot of psychical teams," Chaput said. We're going to take a step back and look at some film. We're going to keep working hard."
