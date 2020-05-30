Following are Victoria East's boys basketball awards winners from this past season.

MVP and Defensive Player of the Year: Edward Clay

Outstanding Student Award: Andrew Alexander

Titan Spirit Award: Samuel Arce

Most Improved Player: Terrance Terrell

