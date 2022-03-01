The Victoria East boys soccer team didn’t have to be perfect, just opportunistic when it squared off with West for the final time this season.
East capitalized on turnovers and a pair of own goals to down the Warriors 3-0 on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium. It was a mirrored scoreline from their Jan. 28 meeting when the Titans picked up a shutout win, as well.
The Titans (9-7-2, 8-2-2) remain in third place while the Warriors (7-10-1, 7-5-0) fight to hang on to fourth place.
After graduating a large group from last year’s district championship team, East hopes the rivalry wins lay a foundation for postseason success.
“We’re ready to work hard,” said Jarrett Salazar, East’s lone goal scorer. “We’re ready to fill in for those who left.”
East opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Grant Biles’ throw-in deflected off Jaydin Aguirre and then a West defender before finding the net. Another throw-in by Biles and an own goal by the Warriors put the Titans up 3-0.
Jarrett Salazar doubled East’s lead in the 32nd minute.
Prior to the opening goal, East had three shots, none of which were on frame.
“(Grant) is a lethal weapon for us,” said East coach Josh Chaput. “We love to use it and we use it often. Every throw in to me is like a corner kick for us. That makes teams have to play good defense; they can’t just kick the ball out. They have to worry about him.”
After being shut out at the end of January, the Warriors knew it had to shore up its defense.
Once the first goal went in, however, West got rattled and deviated from its game plan.
“It’s obviously deflating,” said West coach Hazael Avila. “The thing we were trying to avoid were the long throws. Our game plan was to avoid them. We gave them a couple and they were able to score on them. It just put us in a bad spot, knowing what we wanted to stop and still giving it up.”
West struggled to find a rhythm in the opening 40 minutes.
The Warriors struggled to maintain possession in midfield and managed three shots in that time. The best opportunity came in the 11th minute when Mateo Lauper’s left-footed strike rattled Nicholas Alfaro’s crossbar. Fernando Rojas called East’s goalkeeper into action in the 34th minute for Alfaro’s second save of the game.
West finished with eight shots, two of which were on frame.
“Our message remains the same,” Avila said. “The next game is the most important game and that’s what we’ve got to treat it like. We can’t hope for other teams to do it for us.”
