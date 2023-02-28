Losing to Victoria West 2-0 earlier this season was a humbling experience for Victoria East.

It was the first time in nine years that the Titans were defeated by the Warriors.

“After that loss, all of us really wanted to win,” said East’s Adyn Salazar. “We put a lot more effort into (this game) than our last game.”

East’s (6-8-1, 3-3-0) effort showed on Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium, as it prevailed during its District 29-5A, North Zone matchup against West 3-0 to stay in the thick of the district playoff race.

“I think that we were able to handle their pressure a little bit better. Their intensity, their speed and physicality,” said East head coach Josh Chaput. “I thought we did well moving the ball and getting the ball off our foot and putting balls into the danger area and seeing what happens.”

The Warriors (12-5-2, 6-1-1) had already locked up first place in the zone with a 2-1 win over Gregory-Portland on Friday night. West head coach Hazael Avila thought it was the main reason why his team didn’t show up on Tuesday.

“We didn’t come out with the same intensity that we did the first game,” Avila said. “I think, in a really sad way, us knowing that we had already secured first made us kind of pull back on the throttle, and it was one of the things that we definitely couldn’t do.”

East senior forward Juan Rojas ended the match with two of the three goals. The first came at the eight minute mark, and the second came with under four minutes left to close out the game.

East’s other goal came from sophomore defender Adyn Salazar, who powered a shot over the outstretched arms of West’s Kolden Adcock from over 50 yards out in the 22nd minute.

“It was awesome. My first goal of the season as a defender. It was cool for me,” Salazar said. “When I scored, I thought at least we have another goal in and now our team’s going to play even better now.”

Verastegui’s hat trick powers Victoria West girls over East

Sofia Verastegui wanted the last time she played Victoria East to be memorable.

The Victoria West senior opened up Tuesday night’s game at Memorial Stadium against the Lady Titans with two goals within the first seven minutes of action.

She scored her last goal of the game in the 76th minute to complete the hat trick and help West secure a 6-0 District 29-5A, North Zone win over the East.

It was West’s second win over East (3-12-2, 1-5-0) this season, after they won 4-1 on Feb. 10. The win also locked up the second seed in their zone for the Lady Warriors (12-8-1, 5-2-0).

“We played pretty well,” Verastegui said. “We dominated the whole two halves, so I think we played pretty well.”

West sophomore Mia Ramirez added West’s second goal, which helped her team start off the game up 3-0. She also added a goal in the 47th minute of the game.

“What got us in the first few minutes was speed,” said East head coach Misty Boenig. “Sofia is a pretty fast kid, and the first time we played them it didn’t seem like that difference in speed, so I think that really caught us off guard and took us a few minutes to make the adjustments that we needed.”

West senior Cami Patek also added a goal in the 45th minute.

“They, from start to finish, came out strong, were confident in what they were doing," said West head coach Courtney Stoltenberg. "We possessed really well, and in every single position, they showed up tonight. They really wanted this win."